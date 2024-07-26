Ecuador
26 jul 2024 , 20:49

La inteligencia artificial ayuda con la limpieza del río San Pedro, en Pichincha

Colectivos limpian las riberas desde hace tres años con mingas. Les ayuda una máquina que recoge la basura flotante que se acumula.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
Redacción y Televistazo
Por el verano, el caudal del río San Pedro, en Quito, baja. Se puede caminar por la arena y las piedras en sus riberas, observar aves y plantas, pero no ingresar a sus aguas; el río está contaminado.

Hay altos índices de metales pesados, desechos humanos y residuos de detergentes que impiden la vida acuática.

Colectivos limpian las riberas desde hace tres años con mingas. Ellos fueron parte de la acción constitucional que hoy obliga al Municipio de Quito a descontaminar el Machángara y sus afluentes. Ya hubo sentencia oral, pero ellos esperan la escrita para conocer qué acciones puntuales se ejecutarán en el San Pedro.

"El plan de descontaminación de ríos de Quito implica todo: el alcantarillado realizado por la Empresa de Agua Potable y Saneamiento está conectado a muchos de los ríos", dijo Maribel Pasquel, coordinadora del colectivo Rescate Río San Pedro.

Patricio Chembers, integrante colectivo San Pedro, asegura que las mingas no son solo para limpiar, y que hace falta un proceso de educación y de consciencia ciudadana.

Para la descontaminación se requiere plantas de tratamiento y acciones claras de municipios, ciudadanía, empresas e incluso el Gobierno Central.

La basura se clasifica con inteligencia artificial

Este río, que nace desde los Illinizas, recorre Machachi, Sangolquí y los Valles de Quito. En la superficie se observan los plásticos botados en esas ciudades.

Hace dos años, una máquina recoge la basura flotante que se acumula. Cada mes se recupera 400 kilos; el 75% son botellas. La empresa que soporta el proyecto entrenó una máquina con inteligencia artificial para discernir el tipo de contaminación.

"Nos permite identificar la cantidad de residuos, si es orgánico o inorgánico, y también estamos en una evaluación de las marcas", detalló a Televistazo Jessica Benavides, vicepresidenta de Relación Estratégica Ichthion.

Estos primeros esfuerzos por salvar un río en Quito son aislados. El Municipio ni siquiera tiene un plan de descontaminación, mientras los voluntarios siguen recogiendo a la mano lo que otros, sin hacerse preguntas, botan.

