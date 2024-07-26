La inteligencia artificial ayuda con la limpieza del río San Pedro, en Pichincha

Por el verano, el caudal del <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/2024-07-06-rio-machangara-sujeto-derechos-descontaminacion-quito-YD7621436 target=_blank><b>río San Pedro</b>, en Quito</a>, baja. Se puede caminar por la arena y las piedras en sus riberas, observar aves y plantas, pero <b>no ingresar a sus aguas</b>; el río <b>está contaminado</b>. H<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/2024-07-12-municipio-quito-asegura-tener-plan-limpieza-rios-incluyendo-machangara-XX7660617 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/2024-07-11-desechos-tres-millones-personas-machangara-alcantarillas-ilegales-IE7655390 target=_blank></a>