04 abr 2024 , 14:08

Pichincha registra escasez de gas por problemas de abastecimiento

Televistazo

El problema es que los centros distribuidores están desabastecidos.

Televistazo

Encontrar gas en Quito la mañana de este jueves 4 de abril fue una tarea sin cumplir.

Los repartidores llegaron hasta los centros de distribución y salieron con sus camiones vacíos.

Tampoco tuvieron suerte los usuarios que compran tanques individuales.

"Dicen que no hay, vengo por El Condado, Carcelén y dicen que no hay, están escasos (los tanques de gas", comentó el ciudadano Jorge Wilcaso.

El problema es que los centros están desabastecidos.

"Aparentemente por los derrumbes que hay en las carreteras hubo retrasos de los carros que vienen de la Costa", dijo Trabajo Díaz, distribuidor de gas.

La Asociación Ecuatoriana de Empresas Comercializadoras de Gas explica que los deslaves y los problemas en las vías dificultan las trasportación de gas hacia la Sierra norte y sur.

"Justo de Santo Domingo a Alóag es donde se han presentado mayores problemas de suspensiones viales", explicó Laura Acuña, representante de Asogas.

El otro centro de abastecimiento de gas está en la zona de Chorrillo, en el Litoral, que también trasporta gas a la Sierra, por la vía Alóag-Santo Domingo, que está afectada por derrumbes y daños en la carretera y en la infraestructura de un puente.

Por ahora, la única fuente de abastecimiento de gas para la Sierra es la refinería de Shushufindi en Orellana, pero apenas cubre el 20 % de la demanda de gas en esta zona.

