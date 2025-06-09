Ninguna de las 16 empresas que creó Dritan Gjika capo de la Mafia Albanesa, está activa

<b>No fueron doce, sino 16 las empresas que constituyó el capo de la mafia albanesa en Ecuador, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/dritan-gjika target=_blank>Dritan Gjika,</a></b> detenido el 24 de mayo en Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Sin embargo, ninguna está activa, según <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/organizacion-criminal target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/revelaciones-asesinatos-miembros-mafia-albanesa-ecuador-YE9402537 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/ruben-cherres target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/dritan-gjika-capo-mafia-albanesa-ecuador-interpol-GM9394998 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/narcotrafico target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/mafia-albanesa target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/dritan-gjika-cabecilla-mafia-albanesa-ecuador-detenido-emiratos-arabes-EG9392341 target=_blank></a>