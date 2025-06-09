Economía
09 jun 2025 , 20:09

Ninguna de las 16 empresas que creó Dritan Gjika capo de la Mafia Albanesa, está activa

16 empresas estuvieron vinculadas con Dritan Gjika, capo de la mafia albanesa en Ecuador, según la Superintendencia de Compañías, ninguna está activa. ¿Qué ocurrió?

   
No fueron doce, sino 16 las empresas que constituyó el capo de la mafia albanesa en Ecuador, Dritan Gjika, detenido el 24 de mayo en Emiratos Árabes Unidos. Sin embargo, ninguna está activa, según información de la Superintendencia de Compañias, valores y seguros.

La investigación fiscal señala que entre 2015 y 2024, esa organización criminal lavó USD 31 millones mediante empresas de exportación agrícola, construcción, cultivo de cannabis, producción de carne y limpieza, entre otras actividades comerciales.

Trece empresas fueron disueltas, entre 2013 y 2023, de oficio por la Super de Compañías, por obstaculizar el control y no presentar estados financieros dos años consecutivos.

En cuatro empresas Gjika aparece como accionista, entre otras personas, con Rubén Cherres, asesinado en Santa Elena, en julio de 2023.

El superintendente, Luis Cabezas-Klaere, dijo a Televistazo que en los casos de disolución y cancelación de las empresas vinculadas a la Mafia Albanesa, el organismo actuó dentro de sus competencias legales.

"Había compañías que ya estaban disueltas desde años anteriores, pero no se escribieron las disoluciones en el Registro Mercantil correspondiente. Hemos procedido a inscribirlas y nombrar liquidadores para que no se den los ilícitos denunciados", explicó Luis Cabezas-Klaere, superintendente de compañías.

Respondió a los cuestionamientos por la falta de control y facilidad que tienen las organizaciones criminales para constituir empresas dedicadas a lavar dinero del narcotráfico y otras actividades ilícitas.

"Existen aproximadamente 170 000 compañías activas y no podemos decir que todas son utilizadas para lavado. Hay casos en los que las actividades que se mencionan en la constitución no son a las que se dedican", acotó Cabezas-Klaere.

La información del entramado empresarial asociada a la Mafia Albanesa ha sido entregada a la fiscalía que investiga los nexos de Gjika en Ecuador.

