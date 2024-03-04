Economía
04 mar 2024 , 17:03

El IVA será del 8 % para actividades turísticas durante el feriado de Semana Santa

Redacción

Desde inicios de abril, en cambio, el IVA subirá del 12 al 15%, como lo establece la ley para enfrentar el conflicto armado en el país.

El presidente Daniel Noboa determinó, a través del Decreto Ejecutivo 190, que el IVA será del 8 % para actividades turísticas durante el próximo feriado de Semana Santa, que comprenderá los días viernes 29, sábado 30 y domingo 31 de marzo de 2024.

Podrán acceder a este beneficio todos los servicios turísticos, tales como: alojamiento, alimentos y bebidas, transportación principalmente dedicada al turismo, operación, intermediación y agencias, etc.

"Esta reducción aplicará a los servicios del ramo que cuenten con registro turístico, mismo que se obtiene de manera ágil y gratuita a través de la plataforma del Sistema de Turismo Inteligente", destacó un comunicado.

El decreto también establece que el Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI) realizará todas las acciones necesarias para facilitar lo dispuesto por el documento, mientras que los establecimientos que presten los servicios turísticos emitirán los respectivos comprobantes de venta de conformidad con la tarifa establecida.

Desde inicios de abril, el IVA subirá del 12 al 15%, como lo establece la ley para enfrentar el conflicto armado en el país. Esto provocará que los bienes y servicios sean más caros en toda la cadena productiva.

Según el presidente del Comité Empresarial Ecuatoriano, Miguel Ángel González, y el analista económico Walter Spurrier, esto pondrá un freno a la economía ecuatoriana.

