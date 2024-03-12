Mundo
Nueva Zelanda y Chile investigan incidente en vuelo de Latam que dejó 50 heridos

EFE

El avión Boeing 787 de Latam llevaba 263 pasajeros a bordo y nueve miembros de tripulación. La aeronave habría caído unos 100 metros en pleno vuelo.

    El vuelo entre Sidney y Santiago de Chile con escala en Auckland es muy popular entre las decenas de miles de inmigrantes latinoamericanos que viajan a sus países de origen.( Archivo EFE )
Las autoridades de Chile y Nueva Zelanda informaron este martes 12 de marzo que investigan la fuerte sacudida que sufrió ayer un vuelo de Latam entre Sidney y Auckland, debido a un "fallo técnico" que hizo que el avión se precipitara de forma repentina, dejando unas 50 personas heridas.

La Comisión de Investigación de Accidentes de Nueva Zelanda (TAIC, por sus siglas en inglés) informó en un comunicado enviado a la agencia de noticias EFE que está "recopilando pruebas relevantes para la investigación, incluida la incautación de las grabadoras de voz y datos de vuelo de la cabina" para esclarecer lo sucedido.

La TAIC aclaró que sus pesquisas sobre este incidente, ocurrido en el espacio aéreo internacional, se dan en virtud a un pedido de la Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil de Chile (DGAC), que es el organismo "responsable de investigar el accidente" en el marco del Convenio Internacional de Aviación.

Por su lado, la DGAC anunció en un comunicado publicado este lunes 11 de marzo en X que tiene previsto designar a "un representante acreditado" en Nueva Zelanda para participar en la investigación.

Mientras, Latam indicó en un correo electrónico que "está trabajando en coordinación con las autoridades respectivas para apoyar las investigaciones sobre el incidente".

El avión Boeing 787 de Latam llevaba 263 pasajeros a bordo y nueve miembros de tripulación cuando aterrizó el domingo 10 de marzo en el aeropuerto de Auckland después de que el avión se precipitara súbitamente en pleno vuelo.

El incidente causó heridas a unas 50 personas, una de las cuales se encontraba grave y el resto tenía lesiones moderadas o leves, precisó el Servicio de Emergencia Hato Hone St. John de Nueva Zelanda.

Latam detalló hoy que diez pasajeros (dos de Nueva Zelanda, cuatro de Australia, uno de Chile, dos de Brasil y uno de Francia) y tres tripulantes fueron trasladados a hospitales, pero la mayoría ya han recibido de alta y ninguno de ellos sufre heridas que ponga "en riesgo la vida".

Si bien la aerolínea chilena no ha ofrecido hasta ahora detalles del fallo técnico, ni de cuándo sucedió el incidente, uno de los viajeros relató una "caída repentina" unos 45 minutos antes del aterrizaje.

"Estaba quedándome dormido, sentado junto a la ventana en una fila de tres asientos, y con la sacudida abrí los ojos y vi a mi compañero del pasillo en el techo del avión, que estaba precipitándose (...) Pensé que estaba soñando", afirmó a EFE Brian Adam Jokat, canadiense de 61 años que viajaba a Auckland.

Según página Flightradar, el avión se precipitó unos 100 metros cuando había cubierto unas dos terceras partes de su ruta, cayendo repentinamente de una altitud de 41 000 pies a unos 40 692.

El vuelo L800 entre Sidney y Santiago de Chile con escala en Auckland es muy popular entre las decenas de miles de inmigrantes latinoamericanos que viajan a sus países de origen.

