Mundo
09 ago 2025 , 19:10

Ucrania ataca depósito de drones en el corazón de Rusia

El operativo, a más de 1.000 kilómetros de la frontera, busca frenar la capacidad ofensiva de Moscú

   
  • Ucrania ataca depósito de drones en el corazón de Rusia
    Drones Ucranianos. ( Foto: Internet. )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un ataque con drones ucranianos alcanzó este sábado un centro logístico en la región rusa de Tatarstán, a unos 1 300 kilómetros de la frontera entre ambos países. Según el Servicio de Seguridad de Ucrania (SBU), el objetivo albergaba drones kamikaze de tipo Shahed, de origen iraní, listos para ser desplegados, así como piezas de fabricación extranjera.

También lea: El salario mínimo en Venezuela se reduce a un dólar mensual

El bombardeo, ejecutado por el Centro de Operaciones Especiales “A” del SBU, provocó una explosión y un incendio en el inmueble, ubicado en la localidad de Kzil-Yul. La institución calificó el sitio como un “objetivo militar legítimo” y afirmó que estas operaciones forman parte de una estrategia para desmantelar de forma sistemática la infraestructura bélica rusa y reducir su capacidad para mantener la guerra.

El lugar atacado se encuentra a escasos 30 kilómetros de Yelabuga, una zona clave en la producción y ensamblaje de drones Shahed en Rusia. Este modelo ha sido utilizado de manera recurrente por Moscú para bombardear territorio ucraniano durante la noche, causando daños a infraestructuras y población civil.

También le puede interesar: Un incendio daña la Mezquita-Catedral de Córdoba, Patrimonio de la Humanidad

Por su parte, el Ministerio de Defensa ruso informó que sus fuerzas interceptaron tres drones en la región, mientras que autoridades locales reportaron el hallazgo de fragmentos de estas aeronaves en el distrito de Tukáyev, donde se encuentra el depósito impactado. Moscú no ha confirmado daños significativos en la instalación.

Temas
ataque
guerra Ucrania y Rusia
conflicto
Internacional
mundo
Vladimir Putin
Rusia
Noticias
Recomendadas