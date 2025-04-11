Mundo
11 abr 2025 , 12:59

Trump es acusado por los demócratas de manipular los mercados con la tregua arancelaria

Demócratas acusan a Trump de manipular mercados con tregua arancelaria y posible uso de información privilegiada.

   
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump. ( EFE )
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, fue acusado este viernes 11 de abril por legisladores demócratas de manipular los mercados con la tregua arancelaria decretada para casi todos los países, excepto China, y que provocó una subida de las cotizaciones bursátiles.

El líder de la minoría en el Senado, el demócrata Chuck Schumer, la senadora Elizabeth Warren y otros miembros de su formación solicitaron a la comisión del mercado de valores de la cámara alta que investigasen si el mandatario y miembros de su entorno habían sacado provecho del giro de 180 grados.

"¡Este es un gran momento para comprar!", publicó el mandatario en su red social, Truth Social, el miércoles horas antes de anunciar la tregua en su guerra comercial.

Además, en un video publicado por una de sus asistentes se ve a Trump conversando con un grupo de hombres en el Despacho Oval y celebrando que algunos de ellos habían ganado dinero tras la subida de la bolsa.

"Hoy él ha ganado 2,5 millones de dólares y él ha ganado 900 millones. No está mal", se le escucha decir en ese video mientras señala a dos personas.

El senador demócrata de California Adam Schiff planteó en una carta enviada a la oficina de ética gubernamental que el líder republicano podría haber utilizado esta información privilegiada antes de comunicar su decisión.

"¿Quién sabía lo que el presidente iba a hacer? ¿La gente cercana al presidente negoció acciones sabiendo el increíble giro que el mercado estaba a punto de dar?", se preguntó Schiff en un video publicado de en X.

Según la revista Time, el senador demócrata Rubén Gallego, se unió a su compañero de formación y exigió en una misiva dirigida a la Casa Blanca que se investigara si

"Trump, su familia u otros miembros de la Administración participaron en operaciones con información privilegiada u otras transacciones financieras ilegales".

Por su parte, la legisladora demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes pidió a todos los miembros del Congreso que revelaran si habían comprado acciones en las horas cercanas al anuncio del republicano.

El uso de información privilegiada del que hablan los demócratas se basa en comprar o vender acciones basándose en información confidencial que no es pública y que puede tener un impacto directo con esos valores.

Después de que el neoyorquino hiciera pública la suspensión de los gravámenes adicionales - el global del 10 % lo mantuvo - durante 90 días, Wall Street reaccionó con subidas de entre el 6 % y el 8 % después de la extrema volatilidad registrada los últimos días.

Minutos después de hacer pública la medida a través de su red social Truth Social, el índice tecnológico Nasdaq se disparaba un 8,69 %, el S&P un 7,10 % y el Dow Jones un 6,33 %.

Los analistas señalaron que se trata de la subida más fuerte en unos cinco años, desde el rebote bursátil tras el desplome por la pandemia de la covid-19, aunque está por ver si se mantiene el optimismo.

