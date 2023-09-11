Mundo
11 sep 2023 , 11:51

Terremoto en Marruecos: víctimas del sismo serán indemnizadas tras confirmarse más de 2 500 fallecidos

EFE y Redacción

Aziz Ajanuch, presidente marroquí, hizo el anuncio este lunes 11 de septiembre.

    Los restos de una edificación tras el fuerte terremoto en Marruecos( TIAGO PETINGA / EFE )
El presidente del Gobierno marroquí, Aziz Ajanuch, hizo este lunes su primera declaración tras el terremoto ocurrido el pasado viernes en el país magrebí y anunció indemnizaciones para que los ciudadanos que han perdido sus casas puedan reconstruirlas.

En una declaración a medios marroquíes, Ajanuch afirmó que en estos momentos el Ministerio del Interior y otros servicios de emergencia están haciendo un gran esfuerzo para ayudar a las personas en dificultad. "Hay muertos que hay que enterrar, hay también ayuda alimentaria que dar", afirmó.

Las indemnizaciones para las víctimas del terremoto

Pasada la etapa de emergencia, habló de la de la reconstrucción, para la que anunció la decisión, de acuerdo con las instrucciones del rey Mohamed VI, de indemnizar a las personas para que reconstruyan sus casas.

Quote

"Encontraremos soluciones para alojar a las víctimas hasta que construyan sus casas" - Aziz Ajanuch, presidente de Marruecos

Ajanuch anunció además que hay alrededor de 500 colegios dañados en el país de diferentes niveles educativos que también hay que reconstruir, lo que formará parte del plan, así como centros de salud y carreteras. "En los próximos días daremos respuestas exactas sobre cómo va a ser este plan", afirmó.

El último balance oficial de víctimas del terremoto que azotó la región de Marrakech el pasado viernes deja 2 681 muertos hasta las 15:00 hora local, de las cuales 2 530 fallecieron sepultadas.

