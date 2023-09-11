Terremoto en Marruecos: víctimas del sismo serán indemnizadas tras confirmarse más de 2 500 fallecidos

El presidente del <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/las-dificiles-labores-de-rescate-tras-el-devastador-terremoto-en-marruecos-IM5943291 target=_blank>Gobierno marroquí</a>, <b>Aziz Ajanuch</b>, hizo este lunes su primera declaración tras el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/terremoto-en-marruecos-las-imagenes-que-deja-en-la-turistica-e-historica-marrakech-LK5941409 target=_blank>terremoto</a> ocurrido el pasado viernes en el país magrebí y anunció <b>indemnizaciones </b>para que los<b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/por-que-es-inusual-en-marruecos-un-terremoto-tan-potente-como-el-que-acaba-de-sufrir-DM5943317 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b>