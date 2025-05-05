Mundo
El 70% del servicio de trenes en España se restableció, tras la paralización que dejó a 11 000 viajeros varados.

    Aglomeración de viajeros afectados este lunes por la interrupción de trenes de alta velocidad en la estación de Atocha de Madrid. ( EFE )
Un robo de cable y un problema con un tren con la catenaria dejó a cerca de 11 000 pasajeros sin servicio de trenes de alta velocidad y larga distancia entre Madrid y la región sureña de Andalucía durante varias horas, aunque el tráfico pudo reanudarse progresivamente a partir de las 7.30 GMT de este lunes 5 de mayo.

El ministro de Transportes, Óscar Puente, calificó de "sabotaje" la sustracción de 150 metros de cable de cobre en cinco puntos de la provincia de Toledo, limítrofe con Madrid, según las primeras investigaciones, lo que afectó a la señalización y a 30 trenes.

El ministro denunció que lo sustraído es de escaso valor (unos mil euros) en comparación con el gran perjuicio causado, y que se trató de una acción coordinada e intencionada en una zona vallada, pero sin cámaras de seguridad.

En la red X, precisó después que el robo fue "en zonas de acceso a través de pistas forestales entre olivos".

A su vez, la compañía estatal Renfe explicó que el robo se detectó a las 17:44 horas (15:44 GMT) del domingo, aunque era posible la circulación de trenes con "limitación de velocidad", con unos retrasos previstos de 60 minutos.

De manera “inesperada” y muy posteriormente, un tren de la compañía Iryo se quedó enganchado y arrastró la catenaria (la línea eléctrica ferroviaria) también en la provincia de Toledo, lo que paró la circulación de los que estaban en marcha.

Y todo ello al regreso de cuatro días festivos consecutivos en Madrid y el comienzo de la famosa Feria de Sevilla (Andalucía), que generan una alta demanda de transporte ferroviario.

España es líder europeo de alta velocidad ferroviaria, con cerca de 4 000 kilómetros, y solo por detrás de China en todo el mundo.

Renfe es la principal compañía de este servicio, en el que también compiten la francesa Ouigo y la hispanoitaliana Iryo.

Servicios reforzados

Según fuentes del gestor de infraestructuras ferroviarias (Adif), circulan ya trenes en ambos sentidos, tanto los programados anteriormente como otros de refuerzo para atender a los viajeros afectados por las suspensiones.

Un 70 % del servicio se encuentra ya normalizado, informó el ministro de Transportes en la red X, y espera que se complete en las próximas horas.

Adif también ha aumentado todo el personal de las estaciones del corredor sur para dar respuesta a los viajeros y gestionar la reanudación del tránsito.

Hace una semana, los trenes españoles quedaron paralizados a causa del gran apagón eléctrico que dejó sin luz a toda la península Ibérica durante varias horas.

El servicio ferroviario español sufre repetidos problemas desde hace varios años, como el robo de cable de cobre y retrasos de los trenes de cercanías, aquellos que unen las grandes capitales y las localidades próximas.

La sustracción de cobre y materiales conductores casi se ha duplicado en los últimos cuatro años, al pasar de 2 365 robos conocidos en 2021 a 4 433 en 2024, según datos del Ministerio del Interior.

