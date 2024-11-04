Europa
04 nov 2024 , 09:02

Las lluvias torrenciales en España inundan Cataluña y obligan al desvío de varios vuelos en Barcelona

El Aeropuerto en Barcelona, en España, ha tenido que cancelar 70 vuelos y desviar otros 18 como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias.

   
    Varias personas se protegen de la lluvia en la Plaza de España de Barcelona este lunes cuando las comarcas de del Garraf y del Barcelonès, en Barcelona, están en aviso rojo de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.( Foto: EFE )
EFE
Redacción y EFE
Barcelona, en España, se ha visto afectada con una serie de inundaciones, lo que ha dificultado el tráfico y obligado a desviar vuelos.

Las lluvias torrenciales que han caído desde este domingo en Tarragona y Barcelona, de hasta 115 litros por metro cuadrado, han dejado este lunes a Cataluña, en el noreste de España, sin trenes de cercanías, con cortes en la alta velocidad y vuelos cancelados, han inundado carreteras y han provocado crecidas en algunos ríos, a punto de desbordarse.

Las comarcas de la provincia de Tarragona estaban ya en alerta roja desde ayer, lo que motivó que se suspendieran las clases en los colegios, además se pidió a los trabajadores que se quedaran en casa, por lo que la actividad en grandes fábricas y empresas de la zona ha funcionado bajo mínimos esta mañana.

Tras una noche de lluvias torrenciales que ha dejado un rastro de inundaciones en la provincia de Tarragona, el temporal se ha desplazado hacia Barcelona: los ciudadanos de las comarcas del Baix Llobregat, Barcelonès, Garraf, Maresme, Vallès Occidental y Vallès Oriental, y también de la Selva (Girona), han recibido avisos en sus móviles instándoles a evitar cualquier desplazamiento innecesario y a extremar la precaución en los entornos de las zonas inundables.​​​​​

  • Varios pasajeros esperan en la Estación de Sants de Barcelona después de que el servicio de Rodalies de Cataluña ha quedado suspendido este lunes por la mañana en todo el territorio como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias.
    Varios pasajeros esperan en la Estación de Sants de Barcelona después de que el servicio de Rodalies de Cataluña ha quedado suspendido este lunes por la mañana en todo el territorio como consecuencia de las fuertes lluvias. ( Foto: EFE )
  • Un hombre camina bajo la lluvia por el centro de Barcelona este lunes cuando las comarcas de del Garraf y del Barcelonès, en Barcelona, están en aviso rojo de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.
    Un hombre camina bajo la lluvia por el centro de Barcelona este lunes cuando las comarcas de del Garraf y del Barcelonès, en Barcelona, están en aviso rojo de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología. ( Foto: EFE )

En cuestión de dos horas, las intensas precipitaciones, que han dejado hasta 131 litros por metro cuadrado, han anegado carreteras, calles y bajos en municipios del Baix Llobregat, incluido el aeropuerto de El Prat, donde se ha empezado a acumular agua no solo en las pistas sino también en las terminales y se han tenido que cancelar medio centenar de vuelos.

A consecuencia del aguacero, que no ha causado daños personales, Renfe ha suspendido la circulación de trenes, con la previsión de restablecerla por la tarde, mientras que se ha interrumpido el paso de trenes de alta velocidad entre Barcelona y Tarragona por el agua acumulada en un túnel de El Prat de Llobregat, en Barcelona.

El servicio de esta línea, la principal arteria férrea de Cataluña, dado que por ella circulan los trenes de alta velocidad entre Barcelona y Madrid, se ha restablecido por vía única poco después, lo que está provocando retrasos en este itinerario, que operan las compañías Renfe, Iryo e Ouigo.

