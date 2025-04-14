Mundo
14 abr 2025 , 21:19

Los restos de Mario Vargas Llosa fueron cremados y entregados a sus tres hijos

Los hijos rogaron a los medios que respeten su privacidad, lo que implica que van a "evitar hacer más declaraciones" sobre su padre.

   
  • Los restos de Mario Vargas Llosa fueron cremados y entregados a sus tres hijos
    (De i a d) Álvaro Vargas Llosa, Gonzalo Vargas Llosa y Morgana Vargas Llosa, hijos del escritor peruano Mario Vargas Llosa, al caminar con dos urnas que portan los restos de su padre, en las afueras del Centro Funerario y Crematorio del Ejército de Chorrillos, en Lima (Perú).( John Reyes Mejía / EFE )
Fuente:
Agencia
user placeholder

EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Los restos del escritor peruano Mario Vargas Llosa fueron cremados este lunes 14 de abril en una ceremonia íntima, tal y como deseaba el Nobel de Literatura de 2010, en el Centro Funerario y Crematorio del Ejército de Chorrillos, a donde fueron trasladados desde su casa en Lima, y entregados a sus tres hijos: Álvaro, Gonzalo y Morgana.

Álvaro y Gonzalo portaban dos urnas, una mayor que otra, mientras que su madre y esposa del literato, Patricia Llosa, los esperaba en el exterior de las instalaciones.

El cortejo fúnebre partió a las 16:10 hora local (21:10 GMT) de la casa de Vargas Llosa, ubicada en el bohemio distrito de Barranco, menos de 24 horas después de que sus hijos anunciaran que el escritor había fallecido a los 89 años en su domicilio.

LEA: Tres caras de los múltiples rostros de Mario Vargas Llosa

Tras la breve ceremonia, los parientes del escritor arequipeño se encaminaron a sus vehículos y abandonaron la zona.

Horas antes, Álvaro, el primogénito de Vargas Llosa, había reiterado ante los medios, en nombre de la familia, que la despedida será en la más estricta privacidad y pidió a la prensa que se encontraba en la puerta de su casa y a los ciudadanos que respeten la privacidad de la despedida de su padre, quien no quiso ceremonias póstumas en su honor.

LEA: Reacciones a la muerte del "genio de las letras" Mario Vargas Llosa

"Hemos acordado tratar de llevar este duelo en la intimidad, por eso estamos velando a mi padre en casa, en lugar de hacerlo en un lugar público", dijo horas antes del traslado del cuerpo.

Por ese motivo, rogó a los medios "que respeten esa privacidad", lo que implica que van a "evitar hacer más declaraciones" más allá de las que ofreció este lunes, por respeto a los medios, "al público y a las personas que han hecho llegar sus mensajes de afecto y de cariño".

"No tengo otra cosa que decir que el Perú ha perdido a uno de sus mejores hombres y nosotros a un ser infinitamente querido a quien amos a echar de menos", afirmó Álvaro Vargas Llosa.

LEA: Las cinco novelas más relevantes de Mario Vargas Llosa

Temas
Premio Nobel
escritor
fallecimiento
cenizas
Mario Vargas Llosa
Perú
Noticias
Recomendadas