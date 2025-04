Paris (France), 14/04/2025.- (FILE) Peruvian-Spanish writer Mario Vargas Llosa poses for pictures in the library of the French Academy (Academie Francaise) in Paris, France, 09 February 2023 (reissued 14 April 2025). Nobel Prize-winning author Mario Vargas Llosa died at the age of 89 at his home in Lima on 13 April 2025, his children reported through social media. (Francia) EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ ( )