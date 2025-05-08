Mundo
08 may 2025 , 17:35

Las reacciones de los presidentes de América Latina y Europa, tras conocer el nombramiento del nuevo papa

Los presidentes de México, Argentina, Panamá; entre otros, se pronunciaron tras el nombramiento de Robert Francis Prevot, nuevo pontífice de Roma. ¿Qué dijeron?

   
    De izquierda a derecha: Javier Milei, presidente de Argentina; Pedro Sánchez, presidente de España; Dina Boluarte, presidenta de Perú; Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia. ( Ecuavisa )
Los mandatarios de México, Argentina, Perú, Panamá; entre otros mandatarios del mundo, le enviaron sus buenos deseos a Roberto Francis Prevot, el nuevo pontífice.

El papa se nacionalizó peruano en agosto de 2015, para cumplir uno de los concordatos entre la Santa Sede y Perú. Él llegó a ese país en 1985 como parte de una misión agustiniana.

Buenos deseos desde América Latina

La presidenta de ese país, Dina Boluarte, tras conocer su nombramiento escribió en su cuenta de X que "su elección llena de orgullo y esperanza a nuestra nación, que fue su casa, su misión y su fe.".

Por su parte, la presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, lo felicitó por ser electo como jefe del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano y líder espiritual de la Iglesia católica.

José Raúl Mulino, presidente de Panamá, también envió un mensaje a Prevot "que su pontificado sea un faro de paz, unidad y esperanza para la humanidad."

Desde el país con más católicos del mundo, el presidente brasileño, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, deseó que León XIV le dé "continuidad al legado" de Francisco en un mundo que precisa "más solidaridad y humanismo".

Por su parte, el mandatario argentino, Javier Milei, expresó su anhelo de que el nuevo papa defienda la vida, la libertad y la propiedad privada.

"Hoy más que nunca, anhelamos que la voz del papa resuene con fuerza en la defensa de los pilares que han sostenido la civilización: la vida, como don principal; la libertad, como don sagrado del Creador; y la propiedad privada, como fundamento de la responsabilidad personal y del desarrollo de los pueblos".

Europa también celebró el nombramiento del León XIV

Los presidentes de la Comisión Europea, del Consejo Europeo y de la Eurocámara, Ursula Von der Leyen, Antònio Costa y Roberta Metsola, respectivamente, también se unieron a las felicitaciones y mostraron la disposición de la UE a colaborar "estrechamente" para afrontar los desafíos globales y construir "puentes, unidad y paz".

El presidente del Gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, confió en que "su pontificado contribuya a fortalecer el diálogo y la defensa de los derechos humanos en un mundo que necesita esperanza y unidad", y la Casa Real española señaló: "Su llamamiento a la paz nos inspira, nos alienta".

La primera ministra italiana, Giorgia Meloni, le trasladó en una carta que "el mundo tiene una necesidad desesperada" de paz en un contexto "tan difícil como complejo".

Y el mandatario francés, Emmanuel Macron, expresó su confianza en que el pontificado de León XIV "sea portador de paz y de esperanza" para el mundo, mientras que el portugués Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa dijo tener "la más plena esperanza en su palabra y en su magisterio".

A juicio del primer ministro británico, Keir Starmer, el papado del difunto Francisco mostró que "la Santa Sede tiene un papel especial que desempeñar en unir a los pueblos y naciones para abordar los grandes temas de nuestro tiempo, especialmente en el cambio climático, en el alivio de la pobreza y en la promoción de la paz y la justicia".

"A través de su cargo en estos tiempos de retos, usted da a millones de creyentes en todo el mundo esperanza y orientación. Para muchas personas son un ancla de justicia y reconciliación", afirmó el canciller alemán, Friedrich Merz, a través de un breve comunicado.

La presidenta de Suiza, Karin Keller-Sutter, señaló que su voz será importante en un mundo que "necesita diálogo, esperanza y seguridad", mientras que su homólogo estonio, Alar Karis, le deseó "sabiduría y fortaleza" en su misión de paz, compasión y esperanza.

Incluso el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, se unió a las felicitaciones, en una misiva donde escribió: "Estoy seguro de que el diálogo constructivo y la cooperación forjada por Rusia y el Vaticano seguirá desarrollándose sobre la base de los valores cristianos que nos unen".

Desde Israel, el primer ministro Benjamin Netanyahu deseó "éxito" para León XIV en "el fomento de la esperanza y la reconciliación entre todos los creyentes".

