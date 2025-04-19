Mundo
Vladimir Putin declara tregua unilateral de Pascua en Ucrania

El mandatario ruso ordenó un cese temporal de hostilidades y llamó a Kiev a seguir su ejemplo, aunque pidió a sus tropas mantenerse en alerta ante posibles provocaciones.

   
    Vladimir Putin. ( Foto: Internet. )
El presidente de Rusia, Vladimir Putin, anunció este sábado un alto el fuego unilateral con motivo de la Pascua ortodoxa, ordenando a sus fuerzas cesar las operaciones militares desde las 18:00 hora de Moscú hasta la medianoche del domingo al lunes.

Guiados por consideraciones humanitarias, hoy, de 18:00 a 00:00, del domingo al lunes, la parte rusa declara una tregua de Pascua. Ordeno el cese de todas las acciones militares durante este período”, dijo Putin durante una reunión con el jefe del Estado Mayor ruso, Valery Gerasimov, según lo informó el Kremlin.

El mandatario expresó su esperanza de que Ucrania se adhiera a la tregua. “Suponemos que la parte ucraniana seguirá nuestro ejemplo”, señaló, y añadió que la respuesta de Kiev "demostrará la sinceridad del régimen de Kiev, su voluntad y capacidad de respetar los acuerdos y de participar en el proceso de negociaciones de paz destinado a eliminar las causas profundas de la crisis ucraniana".

No obstante, Putin advirtió sobre posibles incumplimientos del alto el fuego y pidió a sus tropas estar preparadas para responder. “Les pido que estén extremadamente atentos y concentrados, que estén listos para una respuesta inmediata e integral”, declaró a Gerasimov, subrayando que las fuerzas rusas deben “repeler posibles violaciones de la tregua y provocaciones por parte del enemigo”.

El anuncio coincidió con un comunicado del Ministerio de Defensa ruso, que informó la captura de la aldea de Oleshnya, ubicada en la región fronteriza de Kursk, tras expulsar a las fuerzas ucranianas de uno de sus últimos puntos de apoyo en esa zona.

