06 dic 2025 , 11:40

El presidente de Perú, José Jerí recibe a Clíver Huamán en Palacio de Gobierno

El mandatario dialogó con la familia del joven conocido como Pol Deportes y expresó la voluntad de apoyarlo en su futura carrera.

   
    El presidente de Perú, José Jerí junto a Pol Deportes, en el palacio de Gobierno.( Foto: Presidencia de Perú )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Fernanda de la Bastida
El presidente de Perú, José Jerí, se reunió con Clíver Huamán, conocido en el mundo del streaming como Pol Deportes y cuya historia de resiliencia y perseverancia se ha hecho ampliamente conocida a nivel mundial tras narrar la final de la Copa Libertadores 2025 desde el cerro situado frente al estadio Monumental.

El mandatario dialogó con la joven promesa del periodismo deportivo, así como con sus padres y su hermano, quienes lo han acompañado en todo momento desde su natal Andahuaylas, en Apurímac, en la búsqueda de cumplir sus sueños.

El jefe de Estado se comprometió a apoyar a Cliver Huamán para que logre continuar por la senda del éxito y convertirse en un destacado narrador de partidos de fútbol, oficio que ha venido desempeñando desde hace meses con pasión, constancia y compromiso.

    El presidente de Perú, José Jerí junto a Pol Deportes, en el palacio de Gobierno. ( Foto: Presidencia de Perú )
    El presidente de Perú, José Jerí junto a Pol Deportes, en el palacio de Gobierno. ( Foto: Presidencia de Perú )

Por su parte, la familia de “Pol Deportes” agradeció al Poder Ejecutivo para que Huamán, de 15 años, pueda continuar desempeñándose de forma óptima en la narración deportiva, actividad que ejerce incluso en idioma quechua, lo que demuestra su interés por preservar las lenguas originarias y su cultura natal.

