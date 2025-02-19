Mundo
19 feb 2025 , 09:18

Un pez remo aparece en playa de México

Un pez raro de las profundidades marinas ha emergido en la playa El Quemado, generando nuevas especulaciones sobre su vinculación con desastres naturales.

   
El 9 de febrero de 2025, turistas estadounidenses captaron un video sorprendente en Playa El Quemado, ubicada en Baja California Sur, donde un pez remo, una especie marina rara, fue visto en aguas poco profundas.

Este ejemplar de cuerpo largo y plateado fue filmado mientras intentaba regresar al mar. El pez remo (Regalecus glesne), conocido por habitar a profundidades de entre 200 y 1 000 metros, es el pez óseo más largo del mundo y ha sido protagonista de antiguas leyendas sobre su vinculación con desastres naturales.

Robert Hayes, quien grabó el video, compartió cómo el pez, a pesar de sus esfuerzos por regresar al océano, se quedó varado en la arena.

El pez remo es asociado con eventos catastróficos como terremotos y tsunamis. Este vínculo, aunque no confirmado científicamente, se refuerza con eventos históricos como el avistamiento de peces remos en Japón poco antes del devastador terremoto y tsunami de 2011.

Según National Geographic, la aparición de estos peces se interpreta como una señal de advertencia de desastres inminentes. Sin embargo, se considera que su presencia en aguas superficiales podría estar relacionada con factores como enfermedades, desorientación o alteraciones en el entorno marino.

El comportamiento distintivo de esta especie, al nadar de forma vertical y aprovechar los reflejos de la luz para camuflarse, también es objeto de fascinación.

Aunque su aparición es extremadamente rara, los mitos que rodean al pez remo siguen siendo parte de su mística, alimentando creencias sobre su capacidad para predecir grandes catástrofes.

