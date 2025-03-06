El Vaticano enfrenta la incertidumbre mientras el Papa Francisco sigue hospitalizado

Desde el alba hasta el anochecer, turistas y peregrinos se unen a la perpetua <b>procesión de visitantes</b> frente a la <b>basílica de San Pedro.</b> Pero el tiempo parece suspendido en el <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/papa-francisco-mantiene-estable-pierde-inicio-cuaresma-BI8912056 target=_blank>Vaticano sin el Papa</a>,<b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/que-es-fisioterapia-motora-recibe-papa-francisco-DM8916162 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/papa-francisco-comienza-fisioterapia-motora-en-hospital-CL8915545 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/papa-francisco-hospital-sigue-en-recuperacion-EL8904314 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/donald-trump-medidas-contra-medios-comunicacion-EI8903402 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/yamandu-orsi-asume-presidencia-uruguay-LJ8902850 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/vaticano-publico-video-voz-papa-francisco-FX8909689 target=_blank></a>