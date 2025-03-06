Mundo
06 mar 2025 , 11:04

El Vaticano enfrenta la incertidumbre mientras el Papa Francisco sigue hospitalizado

    El Papa Francisco celebra la misa por el Jubileo de las Fuerzas Armadas en la Plaza de San Pedro en el Vaticano el 9 de febrero de 2025.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
Redacción y AFP
Desde el alba hasta el anochecer, turistas y peregrinos se unen a la perpetua procesión de visitantes frente a la basílica de San Pedro. Pero el tiempo parece suspendido en el Vaticano sin el Papa, cuya hospitalización arrastra a la incertidumbre a la Iglesia católica.

"Zona gris", "vacilación": desde hace tres semanas, el Estado más pequeño de mundo se encuentra en una delicada situación de incertidumbre en la que cada uno intenta continuar sus actividades sin saber qué deparará el mañana.

A primera vista, no hay nada anormal. Los visitantes serpentean la avenida de la Conciliación, mezclándose con fieles que cantan detrás de un crucifijo por el Jubileo, el "Año Santo" de la Iglesia.

Pero a varios metros, periodistas encadenan directos televisivos en múltiples lenguas. "¿Es por el Papa?", pregunta un niño de la mano de su padre.

El pontífice argentino de 88 años, normalmente hiperactivo, no aparece en público desde el 14 de febrero, cuando ingresó en el hospital Gemelli de Roma por una neumonía bilateral.

La ventana del palacio apostólico desde la que recita cada semana el Ángelus lleva cerrada desde hace tres domingos, algo que no había ocurrido desde su elección en 2013.

Los días en el Vaticano transcurren ahora acompasados con los partes médicos que informan por la mañana y la noche del estado de salud del jesuita argentino.

En la sala de prensa, los corresponsales de la Santa Sede cambiaron la sutileza del derecho canónico por los tecnicismos del vocabulario médico como "broncoespasmos" y "oxigenoterapia".

El papa Francisco pasó una noche "tranquila"

El Papa Francisco, hospitalizado por una doble neumonía, pasó una noche “tranquila”, indicó este jueves el Vaticano, horas después de explicar que su estado es “estable”, aunque su cuadro clínico sigue siendo “complejo”.

El jesuita argentino de 88 años "se despertó y continúa la fisioterapia" en el hospital Gemelli de Roma, apuntó una fuente vaticana, después que un breve comunicado de la Santa Sede indicara que "la noche transcurrió tranquila"

El líder de 1 400 millones de católicos en el mundo fue hospitalizado el 14 de febrero por una bronquitis, que derivó en una doble neumonía, y, desde entonces, ha sufrido varias crisis respiratorias, la última el lunes.

El último informe médico, difundido el miércoles por la noche, indicó que el pontífice, cuyo estado es "estable", no tuvo nuevas recaídas y alternó "reposo y trabajo".

Para ayudarle a respirar, Jorge Bergoglio debía dormir con una mascarilla de oxígeno por tercera noche consecutiva, que cambia durante el día por una cánula nasal de alto flujo, un soporte más ligero.

"Debido a la complejidad de su cuadro clínico, el pronóstico sigue siendo reservado", agregó el parte médico.

