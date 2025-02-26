Mundo
26 feb 2025 , 06:59

El Papa Francisco sigue estable y se espera hoy el resultado del TAC

El pontífice ha pasado una noche tranquila y desayunó normalmente, mientras continúa el tratamiento para la neumonía bilateral. Se esperan los resultados de la tomografía (TAC) realizada la víspera para evaluar su evolución.

   
  • El Papa Francisco sigue estable y se espera hoy el resultado del TAC
    El Papa Francisco celebra una misa durante las primeras Vísperas y la oración del Te Deum como parte de las celebraciones de Año Nuevo en la Basílica de San Pedro( AFP )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Papa Francisco ha pasado una noche tranquila, desayunó normalmente, y se trasladó al sillón, mientras continúa el tratamiento para la neumonía bilateral, y se esperan “probablemente” para hoy los resultados de la tomografía (TAC) realizada el 25 de febrero, informaron fuentes vaticanas.

Francisco está a la espera los resultados de la nueva TAC, tras la última realizada el 18 de febrero, que había mostrado la neumonía bilateral, y el pronóstico de los médicos sigue siendo reservado, es decir, no se concreta su evolución.

En el último parte médico del martes se informó de que Francisco, de 88 años, sigue en estado "crítico" pero "estable" en el hospital Gemelli de Roma, donde lleva ingresado 13 días.

Lea: El Papa Francisco sigue en estado "crítico" pero "estable" mientras espera resultados de una nueva tomografía

Y se explicó que la “estabilidad” de sus condiciones también se refiere a la insuficiencia renal que le había sido diagnosticada en los últimos días, "leve", "bajo control" y que no suscita preocupación entre sus médicos.

El pontífice sigue trabajando desde la habitación del hospital y continua con la terapia de oxígeno, pero con flujos en un porcentaje "levemente reducidos" con respecto a días anteriores.

En estos días ha firmado algunos nombramientos y el lunes decretos de canonización, como el de José Gregorio Hernández Cisneros, el primer santo de Venezuela, además de modificar algunas leyes para dar más poderes a la primera mujer gobernadora del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano, sor Raffaella Petrini.

También anunció la organización de un consistorio para poner fecha a las canonizaciones, aunque no se ha concretado la fecha.

Lea también: El Papa Francisco descansó bien durante la noche, dice el Vaticano

Este anuncio hizo recordar el consistorio, o reunión de cardenales, en el que Benedicto XVI anunció su renuncia al pontificado.

En la tarde del lunes recibió en el hospital Gemelli al secretario de Estado vaticano, el cardenal italiano Pietro Parolin, y el sustituto de la Secretaria de Estado, el venezolano Edgar Peña Parra.

Mientras, los cardenales, miembros de la Curia y los fieles que lo deseen continuarán rezando cada noche el rosario en la Plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano.

Temas
papa Francisco
infecciones respiratorias
papa Francisco enfermo
neumonía bilateral
papa Francisco noticias
Papa Francisco grave
Papa Francisco
Italia
Roma
Vaticano
Noticias
Recomendadas