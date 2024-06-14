Mundo
14 jun 2024 , 19:13

Nuevas oportunidades laborales en Estados Unidos con la visa H-2B para trabajadores extranjeros

Estados Unidos abre la convocatoria para visas H-2B, enfocada en trabajadores temporales no agrícolas de América Latina.

El Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de los Estados Unidos ha lanzado su convocatoria anual para la visa H-2B, ofreciendo 60 000 oportunidades laborales para trabajadores extranjeros en el próximo año fiscal.

Esta visa permite a las empresas estadounidenses contratar personal extranjero para cubrir puestos de trabajo temporales en sectores no agrícolas.

Según el Servicio de Inmigración y Ciudadanía (USCIS), las solicitudes pueden presentarse hasta el 16 de septiembre de 2024, o hasta que se complete el cupo disponible.

Este año, 20 000 de estas visas están destinadas a solicitantes de 7 países de América Latina: Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras y Haití.

Con esta medida, ciudadanos de estas naciones, incluidos los ecuatorianos, tienen la oportunidad de acceder a empleos temporales en Estados Unidos hasta la fecha límite establecida.

La iniciativa tiene como objetivo también reducir la migración irregular, un desafío creciente en los últimos años.

La visa H-2B está diseñada específicamente para satisfacer demandas laborales urgentes en sectores como la hospitalidad, el turismo, la jardinería y otros servicios, excluyendo el ámbito agrícola.

Para calificar, las empresas deben demostrar que sus necesidades laborales son temporales.

Las situaciones que justifican la contratación temporal bajo esta visa incluyen:

  • Eventos de corta duración que crean una necesidad temporal.
  • Trabajos asociados a una temporada específica del año.
  • Necesidades estacionales o a corto plazo que requieren complementar al personal permanente.
  • Requerimientos ocasionales o intermitentes de trabajadores temporales, cuando no se ha contratado personal permanente previamente.

    • El proceso de solicitud para la visa H-2B implica tres etapas fundamentales:

  • Certificación de Empleo Temporal: La empresa estadounidense debe obtener esta certificación para sus trabajadores H-2B.
  • Formulario I-129: El empleador debe presentar este formulario en nombre del trabajador.
  • Solicitud de Visa: Una vez aprobado el formulario por USCIS, los trabajadores deben proceder a solicitar la visa en sus respectivos países de origen.

    • Este programa no solo facilita a las empresas estadounidenses cubrir sus necesidades laborales temporales de manera legal y regulada, sino que también ofrece una valiosa oportunidad para los trabajadores extranjeros de América Latina.

