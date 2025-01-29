OMS advierte sobre el retiro de ayuda a programas de VIH en Estados Unidos

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) alertó esta mañana, que <b>millones de vidas estarán en peligro debido a la decisión del nuevo gobierno de Estados Unidos </b>de detener su apoyo a los programas de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/ee-uu-hara-redadas-en-tres-ciudades-cada-semana-con-objetivo-diario-de-1-200-detenidos-GF8698800 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/ee-uu-hara-redadas-en-tres-ciudades-cada-semana-con-objetivo-diario-de-1-200-detenidos-GF8698800 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/ee-uu-postura-derechos-de-genero-actos-homofobicos-transfobicos-EG8686060 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/ee-uu-postura-derechos-de-genero-actos-homofobicos-transfobicos-EG8686060 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-fin-ciudadania-nacimiento-indocumentados-MD8656824 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/donald-trump-retirar-estados-unidos-organizacion-mundial-salud-YD8656735 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/biden-otorga-medalla-presidencial-de-libertad-a-19-figuras-en-ultima-ceremonia-XE8565660 target=_blank></a>