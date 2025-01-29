Mundo
29 ene 2025 , 09:22

OMS advierte sobre el retiro de ayuda a programas de VIH en Estados Unidos

La Organización Mundial de la Salud anunció que retirará su ayuda a los programas VIH en Estados Unidos y advierte que millones vidas están en riesgo.

   
    Documentos y preservativos en una campaña contra la difusión del Sida. EFE/Roberto Escobar( Roberto Escobar / (EPA) EFE )
Fuente:
EFE y Redacción
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) alertó esta mañana, que millones de vidas estarán en peligro debido a la decisión del nuevo gobierno de Estados Unidos de detener su apoyo a los programas de distribución de medicamentos para personas con VIH en países en desarrollo.

Lea: EE. UU. hará redadas en tres ciudades cada semana con el objetivo diario de conseguir a 1 200 detenidos

"Una interrupción repentina y prolongada de estos programas impedirá una transición controlada y pondrá en riesgo a millones de personas", señaló la OMS en un comunicado. La agencia destacó que estos programas, conocidos como PEPFAR (Plan Presidencial de Emergencia para el Alivio del Sida, por sus siglas en inglés), brindan tratamiento a 20 millones de personas en todo el mundo, incluidos 566 000 niños.

El fin de PEPFAR en más de 50 países podría causar un aumento de infecciones y muertes, revertir décadas de avances en la lucha contra el VIH y llevar al mundo de vuelta a las décadas de los 80 y 90, cuando la epidemia del sida cobraba millones de vidas al año, advirtió la OMS.

Lea: EE. UU. cambia su postura frente a los derechos de género y expertos temen la proliferación de actos homofóbicos y transfóbicos

Además, la organización señaló que la suspensión de estos programas "minará los esfuerzos por evitar la transmisión del virus en comunidades vulnerables" y pondrá en jaque el acceso a tratamientos antirretrovirales esenciales para la supervivencia de millones de personas.

La medida forma parte del plan del presidente Donald Trump de frenar la ayuda exterior. Su gobierno ordenó el cese inmediato de la distribución de medicamentos contra el VIH financiados con recursos estadounidenses, incluso si estos ya fueron adquiridos y almacenados en centros de salud.

Lea: Donald Trump ordena retirar a Estados Unidos de la Organización Mundial de la Salud

Actualmente, hay casi 40 millones de personas con VIH en el mundo, de las cuales más de 30 millones dependen de programas internacionales para costear sus tratamientos. En 2023, 1,3 millones de personas contrajeron el virus, mientras que 630 000 fallecieron por enfermedades relacionadas con el sida, una reducción de 4 000 muertes en comparación con 2022. Desde el inicio de la epidemia, más de 40 millones de personas perdieron la vida a causa de la enfermedad.

Temas
Estados Unidos
OMS
VIH
mundo
VIH Sida
Ecuador
Noticias
