Netanyahu amenaza con intensificar la “presión” contra Hamás si los rehenes no son liberados

El <b>ministro israelí </b>también amenazó con ampliar las zonas de amortiguamiento alrededor de <b>Gaza</b> para proteger a las zonas de población civil mediante una ocupación israelí permanente de estas áreas <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/desprecio-europa-chat-gabinete-defensa-trump-horroriza-union-europea-KH9018194 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/sismo-magnitud-4-5-sacude-beijing-madrugada-AH9018424 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/que-es-signal-y-por-que-fue-error-gobierno-trump-usarla-compartir-informacion-confidencial-LG9019195 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b>