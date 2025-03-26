Mundo
26 mar 2025 , 10:31

Netanyahu amenaza con intensificar la “presión” contra Hamás si los rehenes no son liberados

Netanyahu advierte de intensificar la presión contra Hamás si no libera a los rehenes, incluyendo la captura de más territorios en Gaza.

   
    Palestinos huyendo del bombardeo israelí conducen vehículos con sus pertenencias por un eje principal en Beit Lahia, en el norte de la Franja de Gaza, el 25 de marzo de 2025.( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
El primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, advirtió este miércoles 26 de marzo que Israel intensificará su presión sobre el movimiento islamista palestino Hamás si este se niega a liberar a los rehenes retenidos en Gaza.

"Cuanto más persista Hamás en su rechazo a liberar a nuestros rehenes, más fuerte será la presión que ejerceremos", dijo Netanyahu en el Parlamento.

"Le digo esto a mis colegas en la Knéset [el Parlamento israelí] y también se lo digo a Hamás: esto incluye la captura de territorios, junto con otras medidas sobre las que no me explayaré aquí", señaló.

La amenaza llega días después de que el ministro israelí de Defensa, Israel Katz, afirmara que había ordenado al ejército "tomar más territorio en Gaza, evacuando a la población".

"Cuanto más se niegue Hamás a liberar a los rehenes, más territorio perderá, que será anexado por Israel", indicó Katz en un comunicado publicado el viernes.

El ministro israelí también amenazó con "ampliar las zonas de amortiguamiento alrededor de Gaza para proteger a las zonas de población civil" mediante una "ocupación israelí permanente" de estas áreas.

Israel reanudó sus operaciones militares en Gaza el 18 de marzo, poniendo fin a una etapa de relativa calma a raíz del alto al fuego pactado con Hamás en enero.

Desde entonces, al menos 830 palestinos han muerto, según el Ministerio de Salud del territorio, gobernado por Hamás.

La guerra en Gaza estuvo provocada por el ataque del movimiento islamista palestino contra Israel el 7 de octubre de 2023, en el que murieron 1 218 personas, sobre todo civiles, según un balance de AFP basado en datos oficiales.

En respuesta a ese ataque, Israel lanzó una ofensiva aérea y terrestre contra el territorio que mató a 50 183 personas hasta ahora, mayoritariamente civiles, según datos del Ministerio de Salud de Gaza, que la ONU considera fiables.

Hamás dice que los rehenes volverán "en féretros"

El movimiento islamista palestino Hamás advirtió este miércoles que los rehenes podrían morir si Israel intenta liberarlos por la fuerza y si continúa con sus bombardeos en la Franja de Gaza.

En un comunicado, el grupo indicó que estaba "haciendo todo lo posible para mantener con vida a los cautivos de la ocupación, pero que los bombardeos sionistas (israelíes) arbitrarios están poniendo en peligro sus vidas".

"Cada vez que la ocupación intenta recuperar a sus cautivos por la fuerza acaba por traerlos de vuelta en féretros", agregó.

Israel reanudó sus bombardeos aéreos en la Franja de Gaza, densamente poblada, la semana pasada, y también las operaciones terrestres, poniendo fin a una etapa de relativa calma a raíz del alto al fuego pactado con Hamás en enero.

Desde que Israel reanudó sus operaciones militares en Gaza, al menos 830 palestinos han muerto, según el Ministerio de Salud del territorio, gobernado por Hamás.

