04 sep 2025 , 08:29

Muere Giorgio Armani, leyenda de la moda, a los 91 años

El diseñador italiano falleció este jueves, dejando un legado que transformó la moda mundial.

   
    Giorgio Armani ( Internet )
Con profundo pesar, el Grupo Armani confirmó este jueves la muerte de Giorgio Armani, su fundador y fuerza creativa, a los 91 años. El diseñador falleció en su residencia, en Italia.

Armani, considerado uno de los nombres más influyentes de la moda europea, revolucionó la forma en que las mujeres se vestían para el trabajo en la década de los ochenta y marcó tendencia en la alfombra roja con sus diseños sobrios y elegantes.

Su imperio, fundado en 1975 junto a Sergio Galeotti, se expandió a líneas como Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange y Armani Privé, además de perfumes, cosméticos, accesorios, hoteles de lujo y restaurantes. Convirtió su apellido en sinónimo de estilo, elegancia y modernidad.

Nacido en Piacenza en 1934, Armani estudió medicina antes de ingresar en el mundo de la moda como escaparatista en los grandes almacenes La Rinascente, en Milán. Más tarde, trabajó en la firma Nino Cerruti antes de fundar su propia marca. Su salto definitivo a la fama llegó en 1980, cuando vistió a Richard Gere en American Gigolo, consolidando su vínculo con el cine y Hollywood.

Reservado en su vida personal, Armani permaneció al frente de su compañía hasta el final, manteniéndola independiente de los grandes conglomerados internacionales. El diseñador, que no tuvo hijos, deja como herederos a sus sobrinas Roberta y Silvana Armani, así como a su sobrino Andrea Camerana, miembro de la junta directiva del grupo.

Según medios oficiales Armani planeaba conmemorar en septiembre los 50 años de su firma durante la Semana de la Moda de Milán, celebración que se convertirá ahora en un homenaje póstumo a su legado.

