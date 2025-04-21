Mundo
21 abr 2025 , 15:46

Los apartamentos pontificios, sellados tras la muerte del papa Francisco

Esta tarde se ha sellado con una cinta roja y un lacre del mismo color las puertas del apartamento del Palacio Apostólico, que Francisco no usó, ya que desde su elección en 2013 decidió residir en la Casa Santa Marta.

   
  • Los apartamentos pontificios, sellados tras la muerte del papa Francisco
    El camarlengo del Colegio Cardenalicio Kevin Farrell (c) y el cardenal secretario de Estado de la Santa Sede Pietro Parolin (i) y el y el sustituto de la secretaría de Estado Edgar Peña Parra (d) sellan la habitación del Papa Francisco este lunes en Santa Marta.( Foto: EFE )
user placeholder
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El apartamento del papa Francisco, tanto el de su residencia en la Casa Santa Marta como el del Palacio Apostólico, que no usaba, han sido sellados, como manda la tradición, tras su fallecimiento este lunes a los 88 años de edad.

El rito del sellado se lleva a cabo para que, tras la defunción, se garantice la seguridad de todos los documentos y pertenencias del papa fallecido.

Esta tarde se ha sellado con una cinta roja y un lacre del mismo color las puertas del apartamento del Palacio Apostólico, que Francisco no usó, ya que desde su elección en 2013 decidió residir en la más animada residencia Casa Santa Marta.

Le puede interesar: ¿Quieres ver Cónclave? Estas son las opciones de streaming en Ecuador

El camarlengo del Colegio Cardenalicio Kevin Farrell sella la habitación del Papa Francisco este lunes en Santa Marta. El papa vivió los 12 años de su pontificado en el apartamento 201, en el segundo piso de esta residencia.
El camarlengo del Colegio Cardenalicio Kevin Farrell sella la habitación del Papa Francisco este lunes en Santa Marta. El papa vivió los 12 años de su pontificado en el apartamento 201, en el segundo piso de esta residencia. ( Foto: EFE )

Lea: ¿El próximo Papa podría ser ecuatoriano?

Al sellado asistieron el cardenal estadounidense, Kevin Joseph Farrell, el camarlengo que deberá dirigir la administración de la Santa Sede durante este periodo de: sede vacante, así como el secretario de Estado, Pietro Parolin, y el arzobispo venezolano Edgar Peña Parra, responsable de Asuntos Generales de la Secretaría de Estado de la Santa Sede.

Después, se selló la Casa Santa Marta con el mismo objetivo.

Este lunes también se llevó a cabo el rito de la constatación de la muerte, en su residencia, y luego se introdujo su cuerpo en el féretro para ser velado en la capilla de dicho edificio, tal y como dispuso en vida el pontífice argentino, que simplificó el protocolo.

Asimismo, se deberá anular el Anillo del Pescador y los sellos papales para que nadie pueda firmar documentos en su nombre tras su fallecimiento.

Los médicos del Vaticano han determinado que la causa de la muerte del papa ha sido un ictus cerebral, con coma y un fallo cardiocirculatorio irreversible.

Francisco, el primer papa latinoamericano, ha dispuesto en su testamento su voluntad de ser enterrado en una capilla en la basílica de Santa María la Mayor y en una tumba sencilla.

Se prevé que su féretro sea llevado el miércoles a la basílica de San Pedro del Vaticano para su exposición a los fieles, mientras que el funeral tendrá lugar previsiblemente entre el viernes y el domingo, según la legislación vigente vaticana.

Temas
Pietro Parolin
Cardenalicio Kevin Farrell
Noticias
Recomendadas