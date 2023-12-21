Mundo
21 dic 2023 , 14:50

La Guardia Civil Española captura a dos ciberdelincuentes ecuatorianos

EFE y Redacción

Detenidos 5 ciberdelincuentes tras estafar 383.000 € a empresas y un ayuntamiento español.

  • La Guardia Civil Española captura a dos ciberdelincuentes ecuatorianos
    Una agente de la Guardia Civil, durante la investigación.( EFE )
EFE

La Guardia Civil española ha detenido a cinco ciberdelincuentes que presuntamente estafaron cerca de 383.000 euros a dos empresas y un ayuntamiento de La Rioja (norte) a través de sus sistemas informáticos.

Los detenidos son tres varones y dos mujeres, de entre los 22 y los 34 años, naturales de Colombia, Ecuador y Nepal.

Los implicados en estos hechos supuestamente interceptaron las comunicaciones que dos empresas riojanas y un ayuntamiento mantenían por correo electrónico con sus clientes, en la estafa tecnológica conocida como 'Business E-Mail Compromise' (BEC).

De este modo, lograron colarse en sus sistemas informáticos y engañaron a ambas partes para desviar los pagos hacia sus cuentas, hasta lograr un botín de 382.810 euros.

La investigación comenzó tras la interposición de tres denuncias por parte de las víctimas. Los agentes del equipo de delitos tecnológicos de la Guardia Civil abordaron cada denuncia de forma separada, pero al detectar nexos comunes entre las tres agruparon el operativo en una macrooperación.

El estudio y análisis de la huella digital dejada por los estafadores permitió el seguimiento y trazabilidad del dinero, el bloqueo de siete cuentas bancarias y la identificación de los cinco ciberdelincuentes que operaban desde Cataluña.

Una vez localizados los domicilios en los que se ocultaban, fueron detenidos y puestos a disposición de la autoridad judicial.

La Guardia Civil destaca la importancia de la colaboración ciudadana para la prevención de este tipo de delitos. Cualquier persona que sospeche de haber sido víctima de una estafa BEC debe ponerse en contacto con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado.

Temas
hackers
ecuatorianos
captura
policía española
España
