Irán niega acuerdo de alto el fuego con Israel

El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, había señalado que Israel e Irán habían acordado una tregua.

   
    El ministro de Exteriores de Irán, Abás Araqchí, al ofrecer una rueda de prensa este domingo, 22 de junio, en Estambul (Turquía).( EFE / Erdem Sahin )
El ministro de Exteriores de Irán, Abás Araqchí, aseguró este lunes 23 de junio que "no hay un acuerdo sobre un alto el fuego ni un cese de operaciones" con Israel, a pesar del anuncio previo del presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, de un "alto el fuego total" entre ambos países.

"Por el momento, no hay un acuerdo sobre un alto el fuego o un cese de las operaciones", declaró Araqchí en un mensaje en la red social X. "Como he dicho repetidamente, fue el régimen israelí que empezó la guerra, no nosotros", agregó.

Sin embargo, el ministro iraní abrió la puerta a la posibilidad de pausar los ataques y aseguró que si Israel "pone fin a su agresión ilegal" contra Irán para las 4:00 de la madrugada en hora local "no tendrá intención de continuar con su respuesta".

El mensaje fue publicado pasadas 4:00 de la madrugada, mientras varios medios iraníes informaban de nuevas explosiones en zonas de Teherán, la capital del país.

"La decisión final del cese de las operaciones militares la tomaremos posteriormente", aseguró Araqchí.

Poco después, el ministro de Exteriores publicó un nuevo mensaje en el que aseguró que el Ejército iraní continuó sus operaciones para "castigar a Israel" hasta "el último minuto a las 4:00".

Tres horas antes, en la tarde del lunes en Washington, Trump había anunciado en su plataforma, Truth Social, un cese al fuego entre Israel e Irán: "¡ENHORABUENA A TODOS! Israel e Irán han acordado plenamente que habrá un ALTO EL FUEGO total (en aproximadamente seis horas, cuando ambos países hayan completado sus misiones finales), durante doce horas, momento en el cual se considerará que la guerra habrá TERMINADO".

El mandatario detalló que "oficialmente, Irán iniciará el alto el fuego" y doce horas después lo comenzará Israel, de modo que en unas 24 horas "el mundo anunciará oficialmente el FIN DE LA GUERRA DE LOS 12 DÍAS".

El mensaje de Trump fue publicado unas pocas horas después de que Irán atacara bases estadounidenses en Catar e Irak, en represalia a los bombardeos que el fin de semana EE. UU. ejecutó sobre tres instalaciones clave del programa nuclear iraní.

Se cree que el contraataque iraní se diseñó para no seguir incrementando la escalada bélica en la región, ya que, además de notificar a EE. UU. por adelantado de la ofensiva de hoy, Irán ya había advertido hace días de que podía bombardear bases estadounidenses en Oriente Medio si era atacado por Estados Unidos.

Esta nueva confrontación entre Israel e Irán se inició el pasado 13 de junio, cuando el Gobierno israelí lanzó una ofensiva militar contra Irán diseñado para acabar con su infraestructura militar y de enriquecimiento de uranio.

Desde entonces, Irán e Israel han intercambiado regularmente ataques con drones y misiles que han dejado alrededor de 450 personas muertas en Irán y 24 más en Israel.

