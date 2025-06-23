Irán niega acuerdo de alto el fuego con Israel

El ministro de Exteriores de<b> Irán</b>, <b>Abás Araqchí</b>, aseguró este lunes 23 de junio que no hay un acuerdo sobre un alto el fuego ni un cese de operaciones con <b>Israel</b>, a pesar del anuncio previo del<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/donald-trump-dice-que-israel-e-iran-han-acordado-un-alto-el-fuego-total-BA9552636 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/iran-dice-reserva-todas-opciones-tras-ataque-ee-uu-instalaciones-nucleares-DE9547151?mrs=eyJnIjo5LCJjIjoiUmVjb21lbmRhY2nzbiBkZSBjb250ZW5pZG9zIiwiYSI6IlZpc2l0YSBkZSBhcnTtY3VsbyByZWNvbWVuZGFkbyIsIm4iOiJDb250ZW5pZG9zIHBvciBhZmluaWRhZCJ9 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>