15 jul 2025 , 07:04

EE. UU.: Fuertes lluvias en New York provocan inundación del metro

Las fuertes precipitaciones que tienen lugar en la Gran Manzana ya han causado daños y malestar en sus residentes, ahora con la inundación del metro de la ciudad.

   
    Metro de NY tras inundaciones. ( Captura de video )
Redacción
Redacción
Este lunes 14 de julio, varias ciudades de Estados Unidos se vieron afectadas por intensas lluvias, siendo la ciudad de Nueva York una de las más golpeadas por el temporal. Las precipitaciones, que comenzaron en horas de la madrugada, se intensificaron a lo largo del día, dejando un panorama de calles inundadas, interrupciones en servicios básicos y serias complicaciones en la movilidad urbana.

Uno de los puntos más críticos fue el sistema de transporte subterráneo. Según videos difundidos en redes sociales por usuarios y testigos, la acumulación de agua provocó el colapso de varias estaciones del metro. Una de las escenas más impactantes se registró en la estación 28th Street, donde el agua ingresó con fuerza, formando corrientes similares a un río que descendían por las escaleras hacia los andenes. En el video, los pasajeros observan atónitos desde el interior de un vagón cómo la estación se inunda en cuestión de minutos, mientras el servicio quedaba paralizado por razones de seguridad.

La Autoridad Metropolitana de Transporte (MTA) confirmó que múltiples líneas del metro sufrieron retrasos significativos y cancelaciones debido a las condiciones extremas. Además, se reportaron cortes de electricidad en diversos sectores de la ciudad como consecuencia de la saturación del sistema eléctrico.

Otro de los puntos afectados por el fenómeno climático fue el aeropuerto internacional de Newark, en Nueva Jersey, que tuvo que suspender temporalmente sus operaciones debido a la imposibilidad de garantizar un tránsito seguro de aeronaves. Las pistas quedaron parcialmente inundadas y los vuelos fueron reprogramados o cancelados, afectando a sus pasajeros.

Las autoridades locales emitieron alertas y recomendaciones para que los residentes eviten transitar por zonas bajas, subterráneas o propensas a deslizamientos e inundaciones. Equipos de emergencia se desplegaron en distintos puntos de la ciudad para realizar rescates y labores de asistencia. Hasta el momento, no se han reportado víctimas mortales, pero sí se han confirmado varios rescates de personas atrapadas.

Los meteorólogos advierten que las lluvias podrían continuar durante las próximas horas, lo que aumenta el riesgo de que la situación se agrave. El Departamento de Manejo de Emergencias pidió a los ciudadanos mantenerse informados a través de canales oficiales y seguir las indicaciones de seguridad emitidas por las autoridades.

