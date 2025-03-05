Francia, Reino Unido y Alemania exhortan a Israel a dejar entrar la ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

La entrega de ayuda humanitaria no puede condicionarse a un alto al fuego, ni puede usarse con fines políticos, agregaron. <b>Israel </b>anunció el domingo la <b>suspensión del ingreso de ayuda</b> <b>humanitaria a</b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/zelenski-plantea-tregua-trump-avanzar-paz-GX8909866 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/secretario-comercio-estados-unidos-senala-podrian-aligerarse-aranceles-sectores-canada-mexico-JJ8913478 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/primer-ministro-canada-senalo-ee-uu-guerra-comercial-NX8909618 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/ataque-parlamento-serbia-varios-heridos-FX8909979 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/gobierno-milei-analiza-utilizar-boton-silenciador-periodistas-sede-ejecutivo-FJ8913214 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/vaticano-publico-video-voz-papa-francisco-FX8909689 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/trump-nombra-nino-como-agente-honorario-servicio-secreto-JH8911290 target=_blank></a> <b></b>