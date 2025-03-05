Mundo
05 mar 2025 , 12:34

Francia, Reino Unido y Alemania exhortan a Israel a dejar entrar la ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Ministros europeos instan a Israel a permitir la ayuda humanitaria a Gaza sin obstáculos, mientras persisten desacuerdos sobre el acuerdo de alto el fuego con Hamás.

   
    Un vendedor palestino prepara un pedido de encurtidos en el campo de refugiados de Nuseirat, en el centro de la Franja de Gaza( AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

AFP
Israel tiene que respetar sus obligaciones internacionales para garantizar que la ayuda humanitaria llegue a la población de Gaza "de forma completa, rápida, segura y sin obstáculos", instaron el miércoles los ministros de Relaciones Exteriores de Alemania, Reino Unido y Francia en una declaración conjunta.

"Una interrupción de la entrada de bienes y suministros en la Franja de Gaza, como ha anunciado el gobierno israelí, podría constituir una violación del derecho internacional humanitario", advirtieron los tres países europeos en su declaración.

La entrega "de ayuda humanitaria no puede condicionarse a un alto al fuego, ni puede usarse con fines políticos", agregaron.

Israel anunció el domingo la suspensión del ingreso de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza, tras desacuerdos con el movimiento islamista palestino Hamás sobre la siguiente etapa del estancado acuerdo de alto el fuego.

La tregua entró en vigor el 19 de enero tras 15 meses de guerra devastadora en Gaza, desencadenada por el ataque de Hamás contra el sur de Israel del 7 de octubre de 2023.

La ayuda humanitaria se convirtió en "la principal fuente de ingresos" de Hamás en Gaza, justificó el martes el ministro israelí de Relaciones Exteriores, Gideon Saar.

En su declaración, los ministros europeos recordaron que "la situación humanitaria en la Franja de Gaza es catastrófica".

También pidieron liberar a "todos los rehenes" retenidos por Hamás e instaron al movimiento islamista a "poner fin al trato degradante y humillante al que están siendo sometidos".

La primera fase de la tregua permitió liberar a 33 rehenes, ocho de ellos muertos, a cambio de unos 1 800 prisioneros palestinos.

Según los términos del acuerdo, en la segunda fase deberían liberarse todos los rehenes vivos retenidos en Gaza, a cambio de nuevas liberaciones de prisioneros palestinos.

Pero Israel y Hamás no están de acuerdo sobre las modalidades de esta nueva fase.

Temas
Franja de Gaza
conflicto en gaza
ataque Israel
ataque Gaza
guerra en gaza
tregua en gaza
Benjamín Netanyahu
Israel
Palestina
Gaza
