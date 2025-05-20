Evo Morales queda fuera de las elecciones de Bolivia al no inscribir su candidatura

El expresidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, quedó fuera de las elecciones generales del 17 de agosto al no haber podido inscribir su candidatura presidencial con un partido que estaba inhabilitado, informó este martes el Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE).

Morales, que promueve la creación de un nuevo partido llamado Evo Pueblo, recurrió al Partido de Acción Nacional Boliviano (Pan-Bol) para intentar registrar su candidatura, pero esa organización no está habilitada porque perdió su personalidad jurídica hace dos semanas.

El periodo de inscripción, iniciado el pasado 14 de mayo, terminó a las 23h59 locales, con el registro de postulantes de las 10 organizaciones políticas, entre partidos y alianzas, habilitadas para participar en las elecciones del 17 de agosto, informó el secretario de Cámara del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Fernando Arteaga.

Arteaga confirmó a la prensa que Morales no pudo inscribirse en tiempo, ya que “Evo Pueblo no es un partido con personalidad jurídica vigente y Pan-Bol tiene su personalidad jurídica cancelada, por lo tanto, no pueden hacer registro de candidatos”.

El exmandatario insistió esta jornada diciendo que “nuestro Instrumento Político EVO PUEBLO (Estamos Volviendo Obedeciendo al Pueblo) cumplió los requisitos y plazos establecidos para registrar a nuestro binomio mediante el sistema digital del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE)”, a pesar de las declaraciones de Arteaga que dicen lo contrario.

El oficialismo boliviano está fragmentado en tres facciones, una afín al Gobierno, otra leal a Evo Morales y una tercera que respalda la candidatura del presidente del Senado, Andrónico Rodríguez, quien hasta hace unos días era cercano al exmandatario y estaba considerado como su “heredero” político y sindical.

Morales, que gobernó Bolivia en tres periodos, insiste en ser candidato, pese a que el Tribunal Constitucional Plurinacinal reiteró la semana pasada que la reelección presidencial es por una sola vez de forma continua y sin posibilidad de un tercer mandato.

Los seguidores de Morales amenazaron con convulsionar al país si su candidatura no es inscrita.

Por su parte el gubernamental Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) estuvo entre los últimos en llegar hasta la sede del TSE para el registro físico de sus candidatos, en una caravana de miles de militantes liderados por el presidente del país, Luis Arce, y sus candidatos a la Presidencia, Eduardo del Castillo, y a la Vicepresidencia, Milán Berna.

Del Castillo, que hasta el viernes fue el ministro de Gobierno (Interior) de Arce, fue anunciado como candidato tras la decisión de Arce de no buscar la reelección.