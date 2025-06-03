Europa
Roban figura de cera de Macron en París para protestar contra vínculos con Rusia

Activistas de Greenpeace la llevaron frente a la embajada rusa con mensajes contra el comercio de gas y energía nuclear.

   
  • Roban figura de cera de Macron en París para protestar contra vínculos con Rusia
    Estatuas de cera en protesta ( Internet )
En una protesta tan simbólica como provocadora, activistas de Greenpeace sustrajeron la estatua de cera del presidente francés Emmanuel Macron del famoso Museo Grévin de París para trasladarla frente a la embajada rusa, en un acto contra los lazos comerciales entre Francia y Rusia.

La acción tuvo lugar este lunes 2 de junio a las 10:30 de la mañana, cuando los activistas tomaron prestada la figura del museo, que alberga más de 200 representaciones de personajes públicos, para denunciar lo que consideran una postura ambigua de Macron frente a la guerra en Ucrania y la crisis climática.

No merece ser exhibido en esta institución cultural hasta que finalice los contratos energéticos con Rusia e impulse una transición ecológica real”, declaró Greenpeace en un comunicado.

La figura, que muestra a un Macron sonriente y aplaudiendo, fue colocada junto a pancartas con frases como “Ucrania arde, los negocios continúan” y “negocios son negocios”, en referencia a la continuidad de acuerdos franceses con Moscú en sectores como el gas natural licuado, la energía nuclear y los fertilizantes químicos.

Según un informe del Centro de Investigación sobre Energía y Aire Limpio (CREA) revela que Francia fue el mayor importador de combustibles fósiles rusos en la Unión Europea durante enero de 2025, con compras de GNL por 430 millones de dólares.

La estatua aún no ha sido devuelta al museo, y ni el Museo Grévin ni el Palacio del Elíseo se han pronunciado oficialmente sobre el hecho.

El gesto ha abierto un nuevo capítulo de críticas sobre la política energética y diplomática del mandatario francés, quien enfrenta presión tanto interna como internacional por su postura ante la invasión rusa y la crisis ambiental.

