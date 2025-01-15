Notre Dame recibe 860 mil visitantes desde su reapertura tras el incendio de 2019

La <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/europa/catedral-notre-dame-paris-francia-IA8435192 target=_blank>catedral de Notre Dame</a>, símbolo de París y del patrimonio mundial, ha recibido <b>860 000 visitantes desde su reapertura al público el pasado 16 de diciembre de 2024</b>, según informó Sybille<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/incendio-notre-dame-fuego-que-amenazo-historia-HGEC557011 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/europa/catedral-notre-dame-paris-francia-IA8435192 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>