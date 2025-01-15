Europa
15 ene 2025 , 18:04

Notre Dame recibe 860 mil visitantes desde su reapertura tras el incendio de 2019

La icónica catedral parisina ha registrado cifras récord desde su reapertura al público en diciembre.

   
    La gente llega para asistir a una segunda misa, abierta al público, en la catedral de Notre-Dame de París el día de su reapertura, en París el 8 de diciembre de 2024.( LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP )
La catedral de Notre Dame, símbolo de París y del patrimonio mundial, ha recibido 860 000 visitantes desde su reapertura al público el pasado 16 de diciembre de 2024, según informó Sybille Bellamy-Brown, encargada de la gestión del público. Este regreso triunfal ocurrió tras años de restauración luego del devastador incendio de 2019.

Desde su reapertura, la catedral ha registrado un promedio diario de 29 000 visitantes, cifra que sube a 35 000 los jueves, cuando se extienden los horarios de visita hasta la noche. A modo de comparación, el museo del Louvre recibe aproximadamente 30 000 personas al día. Antes del incendio, Notre Dame atraía en promedio 23 500 visitantes diarios.

Acceso y organización de las visitas

La entrada al icónico templo sigue siendo gratuita y no requiere reserva, aunque los visitantes tienen la opción de reservar en línea con hasta dos días de antelación. Un tercio de las entradas se realizan con reservación, mientras que el resto son espontáneas, y actualmente no se registran largas filas para ingresar.

En promedio, unas 2 200 personas están dentro de la catedral al mismo tiempo, que tiene un aforo máximo de 3 000 visitantes. La duración promedio de las visitas es de 32 minutos, salvo durante celebraciones religiosas.

Además, desde el martes pasado se han permitido peregrinaciones de grupos organizados, con un rango de participantes entre 40 y 2 900 personas. Para los grupos culturales, el acceso estará disponible a partir del 8 de junio, tras la festividad de Pentecostés.

Nuevas herramientas para los visitantes

Notre Dame ofrece una experiencia accesible e inclusiva para todos los públicos. Cuenta con 300 voluntarios inscritos, folletos en varios formatos (incluidos recursos para personas con discapacidad visual) y una aplicación móvil en inglés, francés y español que próximamente estará disponible en otros idiomas como italiano, portugués y mandarín.

Con estas innovaciones y una organización eficiente, Notre Dame se consolida como un destino imprescindible, demostrando que su renacimiento tras la tragedia ha sido un verdadero éxito.

