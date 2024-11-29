Europa
29 nov 2024 , 15:00

Notre Dame resplandece de nuevo: la catedral lista para su reapertura tras cinco años de restauración

El presidente Macron recorrió la icónica catedral parisina, destacando el trabajo titánico que permitió su restauración tras el devastador incendio de 2019. La reapertura oficial está programada para el 7 y 8 de diciembre.

   
    Exterior de la catedral de Notre-Dame este viernes 29 de noviembre.( CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL / EFE )
Cinco años después del incendio que devastó la catedral de Notre Dame de París, el emblemático monumento gótico revela al mundo su renovado esplendor.

Este viernes 29 de noviembre, el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, visitó la catedral para celebrar los logros de su reconstrucción, acompañado por los 1 300 trabajadores que hicieron posible lo que parecía imposible.

El 15 de abril de 2019, las llamas consumieron el tejado, el armazón y la icónica aguja de la catedral, provocando conmoción a nivel mundial. Pese al escepticismo inicial, Macron prometió que el edificio reabriría en un plazo de cinco años. Hoy, esa promesa se materializa.

Lea también: Incendio en Notre Dame: el fuego que amenazó la historia

“El incendio fue una herida nacional, pero ustedes contribuyeron a curarla”, expresó.

Durante la visita, el mandatario describió la catedral como “mucho más acogedora” tras la limpieza de décadas de suciedad acumulada en sus piedras.

La restauración incluyó la reconstrucción fiel de la aguja original diseñada por Viollet-le-Duc en el siglo XIX, así como la renovación de sus capillas y su nave principal.

Notre Dame: de las cenizas a un nuevo esplendor

  • Vista interior de la nave principal de Notre Dame, donde las limpiezas revelaron la belleza de sus piedras originales.
    Vista interior de la nave principal de Notre Dame, donde las limpiezas revelaron la belleza de sus piedras originales. ( CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / AFP )
  • Detalle de las obras de restauración en las capillas de Notre Dame, preservando su legado artístico gótico.
    Detalle de las obras de restauración en las capillas de Notre Dame, preservando su legado artístico gótico. ( CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / AFP )
  • Emmanuel Macron recorre la catedral acompañado de trabajadores que participaron en su restauración
    Emmanuel Macron recorre la catedral acompañado de trabajadores que participaron en su restauración ( CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / AFP )

Aunque la reapertura al público está programada para el 7 y 8 de diciembre, la visita permitió a Macron reflexionar sobre el significado de este renacimiento.

Lea también: Los fiscales piden de 4 a 20 años para los acusados de violar a Gisèle Pelicot

El ambicioso proyecto de restauración fue financiado exclusivamente mediante donaciones, recaudando cerca de 700 millones de euros. El papa Francisco no asistirá a la ceremonia de reapertura, aunque otros líderes internacionales están invitados.

Este renacer de Notre Dame simboliza no solo la resiliencia de Francia, sino también un cierre simbólico de un año que Macron ha llamado de “orgullo nacional”, en referencia a eventos como los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos.

