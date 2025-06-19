Europa
El cirujano Luis Senís fue encontrado muerto, tras años marcados por escándalos y condenas

El reconocido médico español fue encontrado sin vida en un estacionamiento, y aún se investiga si se trató de un suicidio.

   
    Luis Senís( Internet )
El cirujano maxilofacial Luis Senís, conocido tanto por su carrera médica como por su afición a la navegación a vela, fue hallado muerto la noche del pasado martes en un estacionamiento público de Castellón, España, él tenía un historial profesional destacado, pero en los últimos años su nombre se vio envuelto en escándalos que habrían marcado profundamente su vida personal.

Las primeras investigaciones apuntan a la posibilidad de un suicidio, aunque la causa exacta del fallecimiento aún no ha sido confirmada por las autoridades, esperan que la autopsia sea clave para determinar lo ocurrido.

Senís, que también era regatista, atravesaba un difícil momento personal. Según fuentes cercanas, la presión mediática y los problemas judiciales de los últimos años lo habrían sumido en una profunda depresión.

Un escándalo viral y una condena por drogas

En 2019, su nombre llegó a los titulares luego de que se filtraran videos íntimos grabados en los baños de un quirófano, donde aparecía manteniendo relaciones sexuales con una expareja.

Senís denunció el acceso no autorizado a su celular y la difusión de los videos, señalando a dos exparejas como responsables, pero aunque él retiró la denuncia, la otra persona involucrada la mantuvo y la justicia terminó condenando a ambas mujeres por revelación de secretos y atentado contra la integridad moral.

Más tarde, Senís fue detenido en Valencia portando medio kilo de cocaína en su mochila. Alegó que era para consumo personal, pero fue condenado por tráfico de drogas, luego tres años de prisión, que no llegó a cumplir por suspensión de la pena, y una multa de 30 000 euros.

A pesar de sus intentos por rehacer su vida profesional, llegó a abrir una clínica odontológica en Valencia, su entorno más cercano cree que nunca pudo sobreponerse del todo a las consecuencias sociales de su pasado.

