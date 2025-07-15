Mundo
15 jul 2025 , 15:05

Etiopía detiene a 82 presuntos yihadistas del Estado Islámico desplegados en el país

El NISS detalló que las detenciones son fruto de una amplia investigación centrada en la rama somalí del Estado Islámico.

   
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
El Servicio Nacional de Inteligencia y Seguridad de Etiopía (NISS, servicio de espionaje) anunció este martes la detención de 82 personas supuestamente vinculadas al grupo yihadista Estado Islámico, "entrenadas y desplegadas para perpetrar atentados en distintas regiones del país".

El NISS detalló que las detenciones son fruto de una amplia investigación centrada en la rama somalí del Estado Islámico, activa en el estado semiautónomo de Puntland, en Somalia, que ha intentado expandir su presencia operativa a Etiopía y países vecinos, según un comunicado enviado por la agencia a la emisora estatal etíope Fana Broadcasting.

Según el documento, el NISS había estado siguiendo de cerca las estrategias del grupo, que buscaba infiltrarse desde la frontera somalí y establecer “células durmientes” en territorio etíope. Los servicios de seguridad lograron identificar y arrestar a 82 operativos formados en Puntland y desplegados de forma clandestina en Etiopía, en una operación conjunta con la Policía y las fuerzas de seguridad regionales.

El NISS confirmó que los sospechosos mantenían vínculos directos con la organización terrorista y estaban implicados en tareas logísticas, financieras y operativas. Varios de ellos integraban además la red de inteligencia y captación del grupo, facilitando la creación de células afiliadas al EI dentro de Etiopía.

Asimismo, el servicio de inteligencia denunció que los extremistas usaban instituciones y símbolos religiosos como fachada "para difundir ideología radical, reclutar personas vulnerables y desestabilizar comunidades".

Las detenciones se efectuaron en diversas localidades del país, situadas en las regiones de Oromía (oeste, centro y sur), Amhara (norte), Etiopía Central (centro), Somalí (este) y la región de Harari (centro-este).

El Estado Islámico en Somalia ha expandido su presencia en los últimos años, especialmente en Puntland, donde combate tanto a las fuerzas de seguridad como al grupo yihadista Al Shabab. Este último, afiliado desde 2012 a la red terrorista Al Qaeda, comete atentados con el objetivo de derrocar al Gobierno central e imponer un Estado islámico de corte wahabí ultraconservador.

Al Shabab controla amplias zonas rurales del centro y el sur de Somalia, y también ha perpetrado atentados en países vecinos como Kenia y Etiopía. Somalia permanece sumida en el caos desde 1991, cuando la caída del dictador Mohamed Siad Barre dejó al país sin un Gobierno efectivo y a merced de milicias islamistas y señores de la guerra.

