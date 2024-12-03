EE.UU.
Un migrante ecuatoriano menor de edad agredió con un arma blanca a una persona en EE. UU., según el New York Post

El adolescente ya registraba una detención previa.

   
    Momento de la detención del adolescente ecuatoriano en EE. UU.( ViralNewsNYC )
Un migrante ecuatoriano de 13 años de edad y sus tres amigos que estaban enmascarados agredieron con un arma blanca a una persona cerca de Times Square, Estados Unidos, informó el New York Post este lunes 2 de diciembre de 2024.

Según el medio de comunicación citado, el grupo tuvo una reacción violenta porque el ciudadano no les quiso tomar una foto.

El peatón fue agredido en West 40th Street y Seventh Avenue con un cuchillo de puño americano en la espalda y la pierna, pero las heridas no fueron de gravedad.

El migrante ecuatoriano fue detenido. Las autoridades agregaron que ya registraba una detención el pasado 26 de octubre por un caso relacionado con el robo de una cadena en un tren.

Mientras que los otros sospechosos se encuentran prófugos.

