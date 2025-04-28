Una lancha voló por los aires durante una competición de velocidad en EE. UU.

En el evento Desert Storm, celebrado el fin de semana en <b>Lake Havasu, Arizona</b>, un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/sociedad/cinco-estrategias-seguridad-laboral-prevenir-accidentes-EG9181125 target=_blank>dramático accidente</a> sacudió a los asistentes cuando una <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/armada-decomiso-droga-salinas-KE9240927 target=_blank>lancha</a>, al intentar superar un récord de velocidad, <b>salió</b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/frio-extremo-congela-cataratas-niagara-AH8687453 target=_blank><b></b></a><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/frio-extremo-congela-cataratas-niagara-AH8687453 target=_blank></a>