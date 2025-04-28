EE.UU.
Una lancha voló por los aires durante una competición de velocidad en EE. UU.

Un violento incidente durante el evento Desert Storm muestra cómo una lancha se estrella tras perder el control a altas velocidades.

   
    Fotografía de redes sociales sobre como terminó la lancha tras volar por los aires durante la competencia en EE. UU.( Internet )
En el evento Desert Storm, celebrado el fin de semana en Lake Havasu, Arizona, un dramático accidente sacudió a los asistentes cuando una lancha, al intentar superar un récord de velocidad, salió disparada por los aires antes de volcarse en el agua. Las impactantes imágenes capturaron cómo la embarcación del Freedom One Racing, que alcanzaba las 200 millas por hora, perdió el control y terminó estrechándose violentamente en el lago.

El accidente ocurrió durante el Desert Storm Shootout, una carrera no oficial donde los pilotos compiten por alcanzar altas velocidades en el agua. Este tipo de competiciones no están reguladas y suelen ser una exhibición de destreza y valentía, donde los participantes empujan sus embarcaciones al límite. La lancha en cuestión, en un intento por batir un récord de velocidad, perdió el control y terminó en un accidente espectacular.

¿Cómo están los ocupantes?

A pesar del tremendo accidente, los dos hombres a bordo de la lancha fueron reportados como en buen estado tras el incidente. Los organizadores confirmaron que no hubo víctimas graves, y que ambos se encuentran a salvo. Sin embargo, el incidente ha levantado cuestionamientos sobre los riesgos asociados con este tipo de carreras no sancionadas, que buscan la adrenalina y la competencia extrema, pero que también pueden tener consecuencias peligrosas.

El Desert Storm Shootout es uno de los eventos de barcos más importantes de Arizona, que atrae a competidores de todo el país que buscan mostrar sus habilidades y alcanzar velocidades impresionantes. Sin embargo, el riesgo inherente de estas competiciones, sumado a la falta de regulaciones estrictas, ha sido un tema recurrente en los comentarios sobre la seguridad de este tipo de eventos.

