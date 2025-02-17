Graves inundaciones en el este de EE. UU. dejan al menos 13 muertos y desaparecidos

Las <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/huracan-milton-graves-inundaciones-fuertes-vientos-IC8136309 target=_blank>fuertes <b>inundaciones</b></a> que azotan el este de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/huracan-milton-graves-inundaciones-fuertes-vientos-IC8136309 target=_blank>Estados Unidos</a> han dejado hasta el momento <b>13 muertos</b>, con <b>Kentucky como el estado más golpeado</b>, donde se han reportado <b>11 víctimas fatales</b>, según <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/alerta-ee-uu-nevadas-extremas-tormenta-invernal-DJ8469005 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b>