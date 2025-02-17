EE.UU.
17 feb 2025 , 20:13

Graves inundaciones en el este de EE. UU. dejan al menos 13 muertos y desaparecidos

Kentucky es el estado más afectado con 11 fallecidos; cientos de carreteras cerradas y equipos de rescate buscan sobrevivientes.

   
    El gobernador de Kentucky, Andy Beshear, camina con el personal de emergencia local tras las tormentas de lluvia que causaron inundaciones el 17 de febrero de 2025 en Pikeville, Kentucky.( JON CHERRY / Getty Images via AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Las fuertes inundaciones que azotan el este de Estados Unidos han dejado hasta el momento 13 muertos, con Kentucky como el estado más golpeado, donde se han reportado 11 víctimas fatales, según informaron este lunes 17 de febrero las autoridades locales.

Lea también: Alerta en 11 estados de EE. UU. por nevadas extremas tras tormenta invernal

"Ahora podemos confirmar 11 muertes debido a este incidente climático", declaró en conferencia de prensa el gobernador de Kentucky, Andy Beshear, advirtiendo que el número de víctimas podría aumentar. "Todo Kentucky fue afectado", señaló, resaltando la gravedad de la situación.

Las autoridades han cerrado más de 300 carreteras, mientras los equipos de rescate trabajan en zonas aún anegadas, lo que complica la búsqueda de desaparecidos.

Destrucción en Kentucky: inundaciones comparadas con el desastre de 2022

Según Beshear, la mayoría de las víctimas quedaron atrapadas en sus vehículos, sin poder escapar del agua que subió rápidamente. La tormenta combinó lluvias torrenciales, fuertes vientos y luego temperaturas gélidas, dejando a miles de personas sin electricidad.

Lea también: Huracán Milton causa devastación con graves inundaciones y fuertes vientos

El gobernador comparó este desastre con las inundaciones de 2022, que dejaron 43 muertos en el estado. "Es uno de los incidentes meteorológicos más difíciles que hemos tenido que afrontar", enfatizó.

Otros estados también afectados

La tormenta ha impactado varios estados del este de EE. UU., dejando un saldo trágico en Georgia, donde una persona falleció el domingo en Atlanta.

Según las autoridades locales, la víctima murió luego de que un árbol gigante fuera arrancado de raíz y se estrellara contra su casa debido a los fuertes vientos.

Lea también: Alerta en 11 estados de EE. UU. por nevadas extremas tras tormenta invernal

Las condiciones meteorológicas extremas han obligado a declarar emergencias locales, mientras se pronostican más lluvias y posibles desbordes de ríos en la región.

