Alerta en 11 estados de EE. UU. por nevadas extremas tras tormenta invernal

Advertencias por intensas nevadas, lluvias heladas y peligros en las carreteras afectan al norte del país, dejando a millones bajo alerta.

   
    Nevadas históricas de hasta 45 cm cayeron sobre 11 estados en Estados Unidos( Internet )
Una severa tormenta invernal ha paralizado a once estados en el norte de Estados Unidos, donde las autoridades meteorológicas han emitido advertencias por acumulaciones significativas de nieve, lluvias heladas y condiciones peligrosas para viajar.

Michigan, Wisconsin, Dakota del Sur y Wyoming son algunos de los estados más afectados, mientras que las advertencias se extienden hasta Maine, Nueva York y Nevada. Según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (NWS), los efectos de la tormenta varían desde acumulaciones masivas de nieve hasta ráfagas de viento que complican la visibilidad y la movilidad.

En Michigan, la tormenta ha provocado nevadas intensas debido al fenómeno del efecto del lago, acumulando entre 20 y 40 centímetros de nieve en regiones como Cheboygan y Emmet. En algunas áreas, estas cifras podrían superar los 45 centímetros, creando un caos vial y dejando a los residentes con advertencias de evitar desplazamientos innecesarios. Los fuertes vientos, que alcanzan hasta 64 km/h, agravan la situación al reducir drásticamente la visibilidad, según reportó Newsweek.

En Wisconsin, los condados del norte, como Iron, enfrentan nevadas que oscilan entre 15 y 30 centímetros. Las ráfagas de viento en combinación con la nieve han reducido significativamente la visibilidad, haciendo los desplazamientos especialmente peligrosos. Otros estados del oeste, como Dakota del Sur y Wyoming, también registran condiciones invernales extremas, con acumulaciones de nieve de hasta 10 centímetros y ráfagas de viento de 56 km/h que han impactado principalmente las Colinas Negras.

El noreste del país tampoco escapa de los efectos de la tormenta. Nueva York, Maine y Nuevo Hampshire han experimentado nevadas más moderadas, pero acompañadas de lluvias heladas que complican aún más las condiciones de las carreteras y aumentan el riesgo de apagones. En Montana y Kentucky, las acumulaciones de nieve afectan las áreas montañosas, mientras que en Nevada y California, las zonas elevadas de la Sierra Nevada enfrentan intensas nevadas y vientos de hasta 145 km/h, provocando la caída de árboles y líneas eléctricas.

Las autoridades instan a la población a evitar los viajes innecesarios, mantenerse al tanto de los reportes climáticos y preparar kits de emergencia con provisiones básicas. Además, recomiendan a los conductores usar los canales de información estatales para conocer las condiciones viales antes de desplazarse por las carreteras afectadas.

