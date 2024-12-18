Mundo
18 dic 2024 , 11:14

Estados Unidos: un riñón de cerdo modificado salvó la vida de una mujer

A una paciente le trasplantaron un riñón de cerdo genéticamente modificado en un hospital de Nueva York.

   
    Imagen referencial, transplante de riñón.( Pixabay )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El pasado 25 de noviembre, un hito en el campo de los xenotransplantes se produjo en un hospital de Nueva York, donde un equipo de médicos realizó con éxito el trasplante de un riñón de cerdo genéticamente modificado a una mujer de 53 años.

Este procedimiento abre nuevas posibilidades para los pacientes que esperan un trasplante de órgano, al ofrecer una alternativa ante la falta de donantes humanos. La paciente, Towana Looney, originaria de Alabama, había estado sometida a diálisis durante ocho años debido a su insuficiencia renal terminal.

Según un informe del diario Al Dia News, Looney, previamente había donado uno de sus riñones a su madre, enfrentaba una situación crítica al contar con solo un riñón funcional, el cual comenzó a fallar con el tiempo. La falta de donantes humanos de riñón ponía su vida en riesgo, hasta que se presentó la opción del xenotransplante.

El procedimiento, liderado por el doctor Robert Montgomery, director del Instituto de Trasplantes de Nueva York en el hospital Langone Health, utilizó un riñón de cerdo genéticamente modificado para minimizar el riesgo de rechazo inmunológico.

Gracias a la modificación genética, el órgano fue compatible con el cuerpo humano, permitiendo que comenzara a funcionar inmediatamente. El riñón comenzó a producir orina y a filtrar toxinas del cuerpo de Looney.

Tras la cirugía, la paciente fue monitoreada estrechamente para detectar cualquier complicación o signo de rechazo, y, el pasado 6 de diciembre, fue dada de alta en buen estado de salud. Ahora, Looney ya no necesita diálisis, aunque fue internada temporalmente para ajustar su medicación. Se espera que en tres meses pueda regresar a su casa.

Este avance en el campo de los xenotransplantes podría revolucionar la medicina, ofreciendo nuevas opciones para miles de personas que esperan por un trasplante y cuya vida depende de la disponibilidad de órganos.

