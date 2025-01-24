Mundo
24 ene 2025 , 10:34

Estados Unidos inicia la deportación de inmigrantes en vuelos militares

Estados Unidos inicia deportaciones masivas de inmigrantes utilizando aviones militares bajo la administración de Trump.

   
    Migrantes abordan un avión militar en el que serán deportados de EE. UU.( X/ Karoline Leavitt )
user placeholder

Redacción
La administración del presidente Donald Trump ha iniciado recientemente los vuelos de deportación de inmigrantes utilizando aviones militares, un giro significativo en las políticas de repatriación que se estaban llevando a cabo en la administración Biden.

La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Karoline Leavitt, compartió en sus redes sociales imágenes de migrantes alineados y esposados a punto de bordar un avión militar, anunciando “Los vuelos de deportación han comenzado”.

Aún no está claro de dónde procedían los migrantes, se cree que se trataba de personas que cruzaron la frontera de manera reciente y que se encontraban bajo custodia de la Patrulla Fronteriza de EE. UU.

Lea: Un juez federal bloquea la orden de Trump de acabar con la ciudadanía por nacimiento

Según un funcionario del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional, los primeros vuelos partieron el jueves por la noche desde el Biggs Army Air Field, con destino a Guatemala. Aproximadamente entre 75 y 80 ciudadanos guatemaltecos fueron repatriados en estos vuelos iniciales.

Asimismo, CNN ha informado que las autoridades militares están utilizando un total de cuatro aviones, dos C-17 y dos C-130 para apoyar las repatriaciones, con vuelos dirigidos a San Diego y El Paso, las principales ciudades fronterizas.

Leavitt destacó que la administración de Trump está adoptando una postura firme contra la inmigración ilegal, enviando el mensaje de que quienes ingresen ilegalmente a EE. UU. enfrentarán severas consecuencias.

Lea también: EE. UU. negará la entrada a viajeros con visa Burroughs

Desde su regreso a la Casa Blanca, Trump ha implementado medidas como ampliar las facultades de ICE para deportaciones aceleradas, autorizar acciones en zonas sensibles y buscar poner fin a la ciudadanía por derecho de nacimiento. Además, se han cancelado vuelos de refugiados y se ha incrementado la presencia militar en la frontera.

