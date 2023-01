Estados Unidos anuncia la desarticulación de banda internacional de cibercriminales

🚨 Cybercriminals stung as HIVE #ransomware infrastructure shut down.



🌍 The international operation involved authorities from 13 countries.



🔓 Law enforcement identified the decryption keys & shared them with many victims.



Details ➡️ https://t.co/eXnTuiVLWt#EMPACT pic.twitter.com/pJGdv0VXX2