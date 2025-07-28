Mundo
Grecia: Continúa la lucha contra una decena de incendios en todo el territorio

Los cuerpos de emergencia griegos luchan contra una decena de incendios forestales en todo el territorio con más de siete mil evacuados, docenas de casas y negocios quemados

   
    Bomberos y voluntarios combaten un almacén en llamas durante un incendio forestal en la aldea de Feneos, municipio de Corinto, Grecia.( EFE )
Cientos de bomberos y voluntarios siguen luchando este domingo contra una decena de incendios forestales en todo el territorio griego, que obligaron a evacuar este sábado a unas siete mil personas y han quemado decenas de casas y negocios, además de una vasta área de bosque.

El fuego que se declaró a las afueras de Atenas y que obligó ayer a evacuar la localidad de Kryoneri, de unas cinco mil personas y situada a unos 20 kilómetros al norte de la capital, se encuentra en remisión y los bomberos luchan con pequeños focos dispersos, informó este domingo un portavoz de los Bomberos en una rueda de prensa.

Unos 220 bomberos con 70 camiones y dos helicópteros cisterna operan en la zona para contener los focos restantes y enfriar la zona para que el fuego no se reavive.

Cuatro personas fueron trasladadas el día sábado, desde esta zona, a hospitales de la capital con problemas respiratorios, además de un bombero que fue hospitalizado con quemaduras leves, informó la emisora Skai.

Las llamas quemaron varias casas en Kryoneri, así como negocios y pequeñas industrias, según la misma fuente. En este incendio estuvieron activos también 110 agentes de la Policía que lograron rescatar a 27 personas que se encontraban atrapadas.

La situación sigue siendo crítica en la isla de Cítera (sur), en el mar Jónico, donde este domingo las autoridades ordenaron la evacuación de cuatro pequeños pueblos, que se añaden a una decena de localidades evacuadas este sábado.

En total, unas 350 personas han tenido que abandonar sus casas en esta pequeña isla griega, donde unos 70 bomberos con 22 camiones, tres helicópteros y dos aviones cisterna siguen luchando hoy contra las llamas.

139 personas que se encontraban atrapadas en una playa fueron rescatadas por lanchas de la Guardia costera y barcos privados y fueron trasladadas por mar a una zona segura. La situación hoy parece ser mejor y la lucha continúa con todos los medios que tenemos a nuestra disposición, señaló este domingo el primer ministro griego, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, en su cuenta oficial de Facebook.

El líder conservador señaló además que el Estado griego estará al lado de todos aquellos que vieron sus propiedades destruidas por la furia del fuego, comprometiéndose así a indemnizar a los afectados.

Otros 100 bomberos con 30 camiones, siete aviones y un helicóptero cisterna siguen operando hoy en la región de Mesinia, en la península del Peloponeso, donde un incendio forestal obligó ayer a evacuar unas cinco localidades.

Un hombre mayor tuvo que ser trasladado al hospital con problemas respiratorios. Actualmente, la situación ha mejorado y existe solo un frente de fuego activo cerca del pueblo de Aetos, que, sin embargo, por ahora no amenaza esta localidad, señaló este domingo a Skai el responsable de Protección Civil del gobierno regional de Mesinia, Labros Tzumis.

En la isla de Eubea, situada a unos 50 kilómetros al norte de Atenas, bomberoloss luchan contra pequeños focos dispersos y no existe un frente amplio de fuego activo.

Este incendio es uno de los que más rápido se propagó, obligando a evacuar cientos de personas de varios pueblos y quemando una vasta área de bosque de pino virgen.

La tristeza y la preocupación son grandes, seguiremos luchando con la esperanza de que el desastre no se extienda, señaló a la agencia estatal AMNA Yorgos Kelaiditis, vicegobernador de esta isla, que en 2021 vio unas 50 mil hectáreas de su territorio calcinadas por un gran incendio forestal.

Los bomberos siguen luchando contra otros fuegos también en la isla griega de Creta (sur) y en la región de Kozani (norte).

Grecia vive desde el pasado lunes una ola de calor intenso que disparó los termómetros hasta los 45,6 grados en el sur del país.

