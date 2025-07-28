Grecia: Continúa la lucha contra una decena de incendios en todo el territorio

Cientos de bomberos y voluntarios siguen luchando este domingo contra una<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/gran-canon-devasta-entre-llamas-KE9754095 target=_blank> decena de incendios forestales </a>en todo el territorio griego, que obligaron a evacuar este sábado a unas <b>siete mil personas y</b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/chile-expulsa-37-extranjeros-bolivia-colombia-ecuador-GA9839383></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/evacuan-avion-eeuu-incendio-despegue-FB9838315></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tailandia-camboya-guerra-gran-escala-NM9835384 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b>