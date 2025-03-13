Mundo
13 mar 2025 , 13:17

Cese de la ayuda humanitaria de EE. UU. pone en peligro a millones de mujeres y niñas

El cese de la ayuda humanitaria de EE. UU. pone en riesgo a millones de mujeres y niñas en crisis, suspendiendo programas clave de salud, derechos reproductivos y apoyo a víctimas de violencia.

   
    El presidente de EE. UU., Donald Trump, escucha mientras recibe al Secretario General de la OTAN, Mark Rutte, en la Casa Blanca en Washington D. C..( AFP )
Redacción y AFP
El cese de la ayuda humanitaria estadounidense obligó a muchas organizaciones a suspender decenas de programas de ayuda a mujeres, niñas y minorías de género en países en crisis, poniendo en peligro la vida de miles de ellas y amenazando sus derechos, alertan las oenegés.

"Es brutal, es una tragedia humana" que conllevará "decenas de miles de muertes", alerta Jean-François Corty, presidente de Médicos del Mundo.

Estados Unidos suprimió 92% de los fondos para programas en el extranjero de la agencia estadounidense de desarrollo USAID, cuyo presupuesto anual ascendía a USD 42 800 millones, es decir, 42% de la ayuda humanitaria mundial.

Las consecuencias son dramáticas: cierre de clínicas que brindaban atención prenatal y posnatal, suspensión de programas de planificación familiar y acceso a abortos seguros, fin de las distribuciones de alimentos para mujeres embarazadas y lactantes y cese de los cuidados y el apoyo psicológico a las víctimas de violación, insisten las oenegés.

Solidarités International debía recibir USD 65 millones de los estadounidenses en 2025, lo que representaba 36% de su presupuesto, explica su director general, Kévin Goldberg.

La organización se ve obligada a detener un programa en Afganistán que ayudaba a cerca de 1 000 mujeres en la región de Bamiyán (centro del país) a desarrollar actividades agrícolas para que pudieran ser económicamente independientes.

El Fondo de Población de las Naciones Unidas (UNFPA) debía recibir USD 377 millones para brindar "atención materno-infantil esencial, protección contra la violencia, tratamiento para las víctimas de violación y otros cuidados vitales en más de 25 países en crisis", indicó la agencia de la ONU a finales de febrero.

UNFPA es un proveedor clave de medicamentos y equipos para la salud sexual y reproductiva de otras oenegés, explica Brigitte Tonon, referente de salud en Acción contra el Hambre, expresando su preocupación por la suspensión de la distribución de anticonceptivos y el acceso a abortos seguros, políticas planteadas por la administración conservadora de Donald Trump.

A mediados de febrero la Fundación Guttmacher, instituto de investigación estadounidense que proporciona estadísticas sobre control de la natalidad y aborto en Estados Unidos y en el mundo estimó que, debido a la congelación de la ayuda, 11,7 millones de mujeres y niñas ya no tendrán acceso a anticonceptivos en 2025.

De ellas 4,2 millones "sufrirán embarazos no deseados y 8.340 morirán por complicaciones durante el embarazo y el parto", según esta fuente.

