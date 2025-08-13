Mundo
Brasil: Nieve y temperaturas bajo cero tras ola polar

El sur de Brasil vivió un fenómeno meteorológico poco usual, sus calles blancas llenas de nieve y temperaturas bajo cero tras ser azotada por ola polar.

   
    Ola polar en el sur de Brasil. ( Captura de pantalla )
Brasil, a pesar de ser conocido por su clima tropical y caluroso, ha vivido recientemente un fenómeno poco común que sorprendió tanto a sus habitantes como a turistas, las intensas nevadas en el sur del país. El evento ocurrió por, cuando una masa de aire polar avanzó desde el interior del continente y, al interactuar con un ciclón extratropical en la costa, generó las condiciones necesarias para la caída de nieve.

Las nevadas se registraron principalmente en las ciudades de Santa Catarina y Río Grande do Sul, amanecieron cubiertas por una capa blanca. Las temperaturas descendieron por debajo de los 0 °C, alcanzando mínimos de hasta –1,29 °C en algunas zonas. La belleza del paisaje nevado contrastó con la vegetación típica de estas regiones y generó un gran impacto visual y mediático.

Las autoridades meteorológicas, como el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología (INMET), habían emitido alertas anticipadas debido a la inusual fuerza del frente frío. El fenómeno fue particularmente intenso en zonas por encima de los mil metros de altitud, donde es más probable que se den nevadas durante el invierno austral, aunque no siempre con la intensidad observada este año. Como consecuencia, algunas carreteras, fueron cerradas temporalmente debido al hielo acumulado, y se emitieron advertencias para conductores.

Este fenómeno climático también causó furor en redes sociales. Usuarios compartieron fotos y videos de los paisajes cubiertos de nieve, muñecos de nieve improvisados y escenas familiares disfrutando de una postal inusual. Las publicaciones acumularon cientos de miles de interacciones, destacando la belleza del paisaje y la rareza de este tipo de eventos en un país donde las altas temperaturas suelen ser lo normal.

