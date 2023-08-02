Mundo
Barbie es vetada en los cines de Rusia debido a la guerra con Ucrania

EFE

A pesar de que la industria del cine ruso no ha sido del todo afectada por el conflicto armado en Ucrania, la película Barbie ha sido completamente vetada en los cines de la nación

    Margot Robbie interpretando a la icónica muñeca Barbie en la nueva película dirigida por Greta Gerwig. ( Europa Press )
Barbie solo estará disponible en plataformas digitales en la segunda mitad del año en Rusia

La película "Barbie", que consiguó romper las taquillas de todo el mundo, está vetada en Rusia, donde sólo se estrenará en la segunda mitad de año en plataformas digitales. Aunque Rusia no proyecta películas de grandes estudios debido a la guerra en Ucrania, los cines rusos lograban a veces acceder a copias pirata, informa el diario Védomosti.

Las grandes productoras estadounidenses lograron descubrir el esquema que suministraba dichas copias, procedentes en su mayoría de Kazajistán, precisa la fuente. Por contra, "Barbie" lidera la taquilla en el espacio postsoviético, informó la agencia oficial rusa RIA Nóvosti, que cita fuentes en la industria.

La cinta protagonizada por Margot Robbie y Ryan Gosling supera a dos películas en lengua rusa, mientras "Oppenheimer" de Christopher Nolan ocupa el cuarto lugar en recaudación. Ante la falta de grandes estrenos occidentales, los cines rusos proyectarán de nuevo la película francesa "Amélie", comedia que se estrenó en 2001

