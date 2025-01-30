Mundo
El accidente entre el avión de American Airlines y el helicóptero del Ejército de EE.UU. deja al menos 30 muertos

El accidente, que involucró a 64 personas a bordo de un avión de pasajeros y tres soldados en un helicóptero, cobró la vida de figuras del patinaje artístico, entre ellas los campeones mundiales rusos Evgenia Shishkova y Vadim Naumov.

   
La noche del miércoles 29 de enero, un trágico accidente aéreo ocurrió cerca del Aeropuerto Nacional Reagan de Washington, cuando un avión regional de American Airlines y un helicóptero Black Hawk del Ejército de EE. UU. colisionaron en pleno vuelo y cayeron al río Potomac.

La aeronave de American Airlines, operada por PSA Airlines, llevaba 64 personas a bordo, incluidos 60 pasajeros y cuatro miembros de la tripulación, mientras que el helicóptero UH-60 del Ejército transportaba a tres soldados en un vuelo de entrenamiento.

Según la cadena de televisión NBC, se recuperaron al menos 30 cuerpos del río Potomac, por ahora los equipos de emergencia no han encontrado sobrevivientes.

Lea: Trump evalúa enviar migrantes detenidos a la base militar de Guantánamo

Entre los viajeros había varios patinadores artísticos estadounidenses que habían participado en los campeonatos nacionales, celebrados la semana pasada en Wichita. Desde la agencia de noticias TASS y el medio Sports.ru reportaron que los campeones del mundo de patinaje artístico rusos Evgenia Shishkova y Vadim Naumov, de 46 y 48 años, respectivamente, que figuran entre los fallecidos identificados tras la tragedia aérea.

Las tareas de rescate se complicaron por las difíciles condiciones del río, con aguas turbias y bajas temperaturas. Unas 300 personas, entre policías, bomberos y personal médico, están trabajando intensamente para recuperar más restos y brindar asistencia.

Lea también: El aeropuerto de Washington suspende todos sus vuelos por un accidente aéreo

El presidente Donald Trump reaccionó ante la tragedia, sugiriendo que el incidente podría haberse evitado y cuestionó las decisiones tanto del piloto del helicóptero como de la torre de control del aeropuerto.

