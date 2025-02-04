Mundo
04 feb 2025 , 08:15

Miles de personas abandonan Santorini por temor a la oleada de sismos

Miles de personas abandonan el archipiélago de las Cícladas por temor a los constantes sismos.

   
    Turistas evacuados de Santorini por la actividad sísmica.( X )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE y Redacción
Unas 9 000 personas han abandonado la isla griega de Santorini por temor a los terremotos de magnitud hasta 4,8 que desde hace días sacuden el archipiélago de las Cícladas, mientras el Gobierno ha enviado equipos de emergencias como medida preventiva.

Durante la madrugada y la mañana de este martes se han registrado más de 50 terremotos en la zona marítima entre las islas de Santorini y Amorgos, donde el pasado 24 de enero se inició una elevada actividad sísmica que ha producido más de 600 temblores, que han puesto en alerta las autoridades.

A las 06.09 GMT se registró 18 kilómetros al suroeste de Amorgos un temblor de 4,8 de magnitud, mientras que menos de una hora después otro de 4,7 sacudió nuevamente esta isla y la de Santorini, Ios y Ánafes, según el Instituto Geodinámico de Atenas.

El Gobierno decidió cerrar las escuelas de estas cuatro islas hasta el próximo viernes, mientras que en al menos otras nueve islas del archipiélago, donde también se sienten los temblores, se han suspendido hoy las clases.

Ayer, en la isla de Santorini, de unos 25 000 habitantes y uno de los destinos más turísticos de Grecia, se produjeron grandes atascos de tráfico en las calles que conducen hacia el puerto y el aeropuerto, mientras miles de lugareños, trabajadores y turistas trataban de abandonar la isla.

Los aviones y ferris provenientes de Santorini llegan a Atenas completamente llenos, mientras que una gran multitud de gente permanecía hasta esta madrugada en el puerto para poder embarcar en alguno de los barcos con destino a la capital griega.

El primer ministro griego, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, pidió ayer a los isleños "que mantengan la calma" y señaló que las autoridades están "tratando de gestionar un fenómeno geológico muy intenso".

A la isla han acudido por precaución equipos especiales de los bomberos, aunque hasta el momento no se han producido daños, excepto algunos deslizamientos de tierra en la caldera de la isla.

Los expertos aseguran que la actividad sísmica de los últimos días no está vinculada al volcán de Santorini, sino a las fallas submarinas de la zona, si bien hasta el momento no se puede saber si la situación irá a más o se tranquilizará.

Estas cinco fallas, de más de 20 kilómetros cada una, pueden producir terremotos de hasta 7,3 de magnitud, como el que se registró cerca de Amorgos en 1956, y que produjo un tsunami de 30 metros que causó la muerte de 53 personas.

