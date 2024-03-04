Televisión
Millie Bobby Brown cuenta que su pedida de mano pudo terminar en un desastre

Redacción

Millie Bobby Brown recuerda el momento anecdótico en la pedida de mano.

Jake Bongiovi, el 11 de abril de 2023, le pidió matrimonio a la actriz de 20 años, Millie Bobby Brown, mientras estaban practicando buceo. Meses después, Millie en el programa de The Tonight Late Show de Jimmy Fallon, comentó que recuerda el momento como una escena muy romántica, pero ahora que lo piensa pudo terminar en un desastre.

Su ahora comprometido, Jake Bongiovi, le había comentado que iban a irse de vacaciones y que debían levantarse a las 08:00 para ir a bucear. Millie comentó que le resultó rara la forma en la que le había planteado salir debido a que deseaba visitar lugares nuevos, sin embargo, su pareja insistió que tenían que volver a donde siempre han ido.

En cuanto llegaron, se sumergieron en el agua y al momento en el que Millie toma una concha que Jake Bongiovi le dio se dio cuenta de que había un anillo.

"Me pone el anillo en el dedo y cuando se lo voy a enseñar se escurre y empieza a hundirse. Jake se lanza tras él, a mucha profundidad, algo que puede dañar sus oídos o hacer que su cerebro explote. Hace una recogida de película y salva el anillo", dijo la actriz.

El anillo que actualmente tiene Millie es el de su madre, pero cuando le propusieron matrimonio no tenía el original puesto que cuando Jake le contó lo que tenía planeado, su suegra no le permitió.

"Mi madre le dijo 'desde luego que no, Jake, no te vas a llevar mi anillo ahí abajo'. Sé que se ta va a caer, y desde luego se le cayó".

