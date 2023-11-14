Televisión
14 nov 2023 , 19:37

Matt LeBlanc y Courteney Cox, actores de Friends, publican emotivas despedidas para Matthew Perry en redes sociales

Redacción

Los excompañeros y amigos del actor que falleció el pasado 28 de octubre le dieron el último adiós con dos publicaciones que emocionaron a los fanáticos de la popular serie.

Este martes 14 de noviembre Matt LeBlanc y Courteney Cox rindieron un sentido homenaje a su fallecido coprotagonista de Friends, Matthew Perry. El actor que interpretó a Joey Tribbiani, mejor amigo del personaje de Perry, fue el primero en hacerse presente en redes con su emotiva publicación en la que admitió que "los momentos que pasamos juntos están honestamente entre los momentos favoritos de mi vida".

El actor que falleció a finales de octubre a finales de octubre fue encontrado sin vida en el jacuzzi de su casa en el sur de California.

"Me despido con gran pesar", continuó la sensible despedida de LeBlanc en Instagram, donde publicó varios momentos memorables de los años que trabajaron juntos en la popular serie. "Fue un honor compartir escenario contigo y llamarte mi amigo. Siempre sonreiré cuando pienso en ti y nunca te olvidaré. Nunca".

El intérprete de Chandler Bing siempre fue muy sincero sobre su larga lucha contra el abuso de sustancias y LeBlanc pareció hacer referencia a eso, diciendo que su amigo finalmente era "libre".

Quote

"Extiende tus alas y vuela hermano, finalmente eres libre. Mucho amor."

Por su parte Courteney Cox, actriz que interpretó a Mónica Geller, esposa de Perry en la ficción, también compartió su propio homenaje para su amigo en la misma red social donde publicó un clip con varias escenas de sus personajes con un sentido mensaje.

"Estoy muy agradecida por cada momento que tuve contigo Matty y te extraño todos los días", escribió Cox. “Cuando trabajas con alguien tan estrechamente como lo hice yo con Matthew, hay miles de momentos que desearía poder compartir. Por ahora, este es uno de mis favoritos”.

La escena que eligió fue del final de la cuarta temporada de Friends, cuando Mónica y Chandler estuvieron juntos por primera vez en una aventura en Londres después de la boda de Ross. Cox reveló que Perry le había susurrado una frase divertida justo antes de filmar la escena, lo que la hizo reír a carcajadas.

“A menudo hacía cosas así. Era divertido y amable”, agregó.

