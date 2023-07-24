Televisión
John Stamos revela que odiaba Full House e intentó dejar la serie

John Stamos, también conocido como el Tío Jesse en la serie Full House, reveló sus verdaderos sentimientos hacia la serie en sus primeras temporadas

John Stamos, actor de Hollywood que llegó al estrellato por su famoso papel de Tío Jesse en la serie Full House, declaró que “odiaba la serie” en una entrevista del show popular Hot Ones que salió al aire este lunes. El actor también reveló que no se sentía del todo convencido por el elenco de la serie, dudando si el show tendría éxito verdadero entre las audiencias. Stamos comentó que en inicio había comparado el show con otros intentos fallidos de series ochenteras que tenían una trama similar a la de Full House, haciendo referencia al show Bossom Buddies, que fue interpretado por Tom Hanks y que fue cancelado poco después de su estreno en 1981.

Una vez que su rol como el Tío Jesse se volvió más popular, Stamos declaró que su estrellato se vio difuminado por el resto del elenco, una vez que el show se volvió más popular a nivel mundial. Una vez que la actriz Jodie Sweetin, que interpreta a Stephanie Tanner en la serie, escaló a ser una de las participantes más queridas entre el equipo de producción, Stamos aseguró que su “llegó un punto que nadie escuchaba mi lineas. Todo el mundo se reía por lo que decía Sweetin y no tenía mas opción que encorvarme en mi asiento”.

