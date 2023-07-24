John Stamos revela que odiaba Full House e intentó dejar la serie

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/john-stamos-celebro-al-natural-su-cumpleanos-54-BEEC311176 target=_blank>John Stamos</a></b>, actor de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/trama-serie-black-mirror-inteligencia-artificialalarma-actores-hollywood-EM5583789 target=_blank>Hollywood</a></b> que llegó al estrellato por su famoso papel de <b>Tío Jesse </b>en la serie <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/bob-saget-actor-de-full-house-fallece-a-los-65-anos-segun-tmz-IE1226309 target=_blank>Full House</a>,</b> declaró que “<b>odiaba la serie” en una entrevista del show popular </b><i><b>Hot Ones</b></i> que salió al<b></b><b></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/asi-luce-tom-hanks-como-geppetto-en-el-remake-de-pinocho-de-disney-YA1435670 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/john-stamos-celebro-al-natural-su-cumpleanos-54-BEEC311176 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/el-video-viral-de-jodie-sweetin-de-fuller-house-agredida-por-policia-en-protesta-proaborto-GC2062811 target=_blank></a>