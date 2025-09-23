Televisión
“Me siento destrozado”: James Van Der Beek revela la cruda razón por la que no fue a la reunión de Dawson’s Creek

El actor de 48 años, diagnosticado con cáncer, explicó entre lágrimas por qué no pudo asistir al reencuentro de la serie que marcó a toda una generación.

   
La nostalgia invadió el Richard Rodgers Theatre de Nueva York durante el tan esperado reencuentro del elenco de Dawson's Creek, pero el momento más emotivo de la noche llegó de una manera inesperada.

Aunque el protagonista James Van Der Beek no pudo asistir en persona por motivos de salud, su presencia virtual conmovió hasta las lágrimas a sus compañeros y a los miles de fans presentes.

El actor de 48 años, quien enfrenta una dura batalla contra el cáncer colorrectal en etapa 3, había anunciado en redes sociales su profunda tristeza por no poder estar presente.

"Esta es la velada que MÁS había estado esperando desde que mi ángel Michelle Williams dijo que la iba a organizar", escribió, revelando que dos virus estomacales lo habían dejado fuera de combate justo en la víspera del evento.

A pesar de su ausencia física, Van Der Beek se hizo sentir con una serie de videos pregrabados. Conmovido, el actor expresó su agradecimiento incondicional al público y a sus colegas.

"No puedo creer que no voy a poder abrazar a mis compañeros. Quería estar sobre ese escenario y agradecer a cada persona en este teatro por estar aquí esta noche", dijo, visiblemente afectado

El gesto más conmovedor de la noche llegó con un regalo muy especial para el actor. Durante la interpretación del icónico tema principal de la serie, I Don't Want to Wait, sus hijas subieron al escenario y cantaron algunos versos en solitario, en un emotivo homenaje que arrancó ovaciones.

Posteriormente, su esposa Kimberly y el resto de sus hijos también se unieron, cumpliendo así el deseo de Van Der Beek de que su familia estuviera presente en la noche que lo tenía como principal homenajeado.

El actor, que también luchaba por recaudar fondos para su tratamiento a través de la organización F Cancer, mostró una vez más su gran sentido del humor al bromear sobre su reemplazo, el dramaturgo Lin-Manuel Miranda, a quien consideró "una mejora".

La velada, organizada por la actriz Michelle Williams para celebrar la serie que marcó a toda una generación, demostró que los lazos de Capeside siguen más fuertes que nunca.

